Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- The pancreas, a fish-shaped organ measuring between 6 and 10 inches long, rests just above the level of the belly button and in front of the spine. Its primary functions include making insulin, as well as helping with the body’s digestion by making enzymes that break down energy producing proteins, enabling easier absorption.



This year, approximately 45,000 Americans will receive the devastating pancreatic cancer diagnosis and approximately 36,000 of those patients will die. Although research is incomplete, some researchers believe that those who carry excess weight may have an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. According to Brian Wolpin, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston, “The study reinforces the importance of maintaining a healthy weight which may lead to better outcomes after cancer diagnosis and help to prevent cancer from developing.”



Further, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology on October 21 of this year, and reported by Medical News Today, obese patients that are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer may have a shorter survival rate than those of a normal, healthy weight. The study also indicated that obese patients were more apt to be diagnosed with an advanced stage of deadly pancreatic cancer.



Although science may not have definitively determined that obesity and being overweight is the direct cause of pancreatic cancers, it is known that losing this excess weight and consuming a healthy diet can help to deter its development and slow its progression.



The physicians at Diet Doc are experts in the science of healthy and fast weight loss and intimately understand how the body responds to prescription hormone in relation to dieting. Diet Doc's nutritionists receive specialized training in creating customized hormone diet plans, stripping off excess fat in a safe and natural way. The professionals at Diet Doc provide only prescription diet medication, focusing on helping patients prevent a number of weight related health issues, including the risk for pancreatic cancer, through fast weight loss.



Although losing weight, avoiding processed foods and following a diet low in fat and high in nutrient rich vegetables is not guaranteed cancer prevention, following these dietary guidelines will result in improved health and reducing the risk for countless weight related diseases, including several types of cancer. By making minor lifestyle changes, losing excess weight and making healthy food choices, the risk for developing pancreatic cancer can be significantly reduced.



Subsequent to a detailed medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists, who are trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss, will design personalized diet plans that are specific to each patient’s individual nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. The tailor made diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and allow the patient to consume up to 1250 healthy, delicious and nutritious calories per day, while incorporating a wide range of food choices that maintain the patient’s interest. The uniquely designed diet plans, when supplemented with Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone, instructs the brain to target and release fat stores into the bloodstream to be burned for energy, generating weight loss at an amazing pace.



Because Diet Doc’s mission is to help all Americans avoid weight-related diseases, including pancreatic cancer, the company’s professionals focus on delivering the safest and most effective weight loss possible. Each patient’s journey to a slimmer and healthier body is guided by specially trained weight loss experts who are eager to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement to ensure the safest and smoothest transition, while also sharing the knowledge of the experts to assure long term health and permanent weight loss.



Having a risk factor for a specific disease does not mean that one will absolutely contract the disease. It does mean, however, that taking precautions may reduce the risk. By providing the nation’s leading prescription hormone diet plans, easy to follow, nutritious and delicious meal plans and a level of personal service unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has helped thousands reduce the risk of weight related diseases, including pancreatic cancer, and has become the most reliable and most trusted prescription hormone weight loss program in the country.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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