PACS and RIS Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- The market for picture archiving and communications system (PACS) and cardiovascular information systems (CVIS) is forecasted to undergo impressive growth from 2012 to 2018. As budgets in the healthcare market are reducing, healthcare providers are facing pressure to introduce effective modes of enhancing the efficiency while simultaneously reducing costs and maintaining the standard of healthcare services. Integration of IT with healthcare is in demand at present and this has induced the demand for PACS and Radiology Information Systems (RIS). The major drivers for the growth of the PACS and RIS market are increase in demand for better and sophisticated analytical tools for medical practitioners and its inherent ease in the development and management of service models.



Browse Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pacs-ris-market.html



The healthcare industry is experiencing a trend of integration of different branches of healthcare services. IT systems are rapidly being adopted in this integration process across all the disciplines of patient care. PACS and RIS assist in data accessibility and improvement in the workforce efficiency. It is estimated that about 25% radiology PACS have been installed till now. This number will increase to 50% by 2018. North America is the major market for radiology IT systems followed by Europe and the economically emerging nations across the world. Simultaneously the already matured markets for radiology IT systems have begun to shift their focus on adoption of cardiology IT systems.



Some of the major companies in the global PACS and RIS market are GE Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Siemens, Phillips Medical Systems, Carestream Health and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



Upcoming Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :

http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/