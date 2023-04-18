PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- PacWest Bancorp is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by PacWest Bancorp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Beverly Hills, CA based PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services.



On March 10, 2023, Insider published an article entitled "First Republic and PacWest Bancorp plunge as fears of contagion grow following the biggest bank failure since 2008" which stated, among other things, that PacWest "ha[s] exposure to the same type of venture capital clients that Silicon Valley Bank had. A sizeable amount of PacWest's lending portfolio is tied to real estate owned by venture capital firms."



Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) declined to $5.00 per share on March 13, 2023.



