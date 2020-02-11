Padded Dividers Market Manufacturers, Segments, End Use and Regional Forecasts, 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Global Padded Dividers Market: Overview



Padded dividers are used in boxes and bags to protect the packed product. Padded dividers protect the packaged products, owing to which they have become an integral part of the protective packaging market. These dividers are used in corrugated boxes or cartons for dividing the box into several sections. The division within the box enables the stacking of multiple products such as bottles, cans etc. Padded dividers provide the even dispersal of weight to ensure that the packaged product is safe from damage during transportation.



Padded dividers are primarily used to separate the fragile items packed into a single package. When placed inside a box, padded dividers act as a frame. Padded dividers prevent the packaged products from touching each other and offer cushioning against movement. The cushioning offers the products a proper isolation from shocks. Therefore, padded dividers play a key role during safe transit as the packaging of delicate and fragile items is a major concern for manufacturers. For instance, the transportation of pharmaceutical glass bottles, test tubes and vials is a difficult task.



Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8878



Using padded dividers for the transportation of glass items minimises the risk of breakage during shipping. Very often, a product is likely to be rejected in case of even a small scratch on its surface. Owing to the safety features of padded dividers, industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, are making use of padded dividers for packaging products that are usually stored in glass bottles. Padded dividers are mostly used for the storage of instrument components and camera parts.



Global Padded Dividers Market: Overview



Padded dividers are installed inside a case in which fragile items such as camera components are stored. This storage makes it easy for consumers to transport these products. Padded dividers provide versatile interior storage, which enables consumers to opt for customised products. Padded dividers are an ideal choice when it comes to compartmentalised protective organisation for components or equipment. The mixture of short and long padded dividers in a case provides a perfect storage for bigger as well as smaller equipment. Padded dividers are easily removable from the case and can be washed when needed.



In addition, increase in the demand for DSLR cameras is driving the market for cases with padded dividers. Padded dividers provide better cushioning for the delicate parts of cameras, which facilitates easy transportation. Padded dividers are also installed in the cases used for military purposes. Nowadays, padded dividers are finding applications in cases with extractable drawers. The increased usage of padded dividers for the storage and transportation of explosives and fragile military material is also expected to drive the global padded dividers market during the forecast period.



Global Padded Dividers Market: Segmentation -



Global padded dividers market is segmented on the basis of type:



-Long Dividers

-Short Dividers



Download Table of Contents@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8878



Global padded dividers market is segmented on the basis of Material:



-Polymer

-PET

-PP

-HDPE

-Foam



Global padded dividers market is segmented on the basis of end-use:



-Pharmaceutical

-Industrial

-Military

-Glass Industry

-Camera & Components

-Others



Global Padded Dividers Market: Regional Outlook



Among the key countries, China and India are projected to register higher growth in the global padded dividers market. Revenue from developed countries, such as the USA and Germany, is expected to collectively account for a higher share during the forecast period. Increase in the demand for padded dividers for the transportation of fragile goods in China is expected to drive the padded dividers market.



Download Segment-wise Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8878



Global Padded Dividers Market: Key Manufacturers -



-Pelican Products Inc.

-Nanuk

-Seahorse Protective Cases

-SKB Cases

-GWP Group

-B&W International

-Topper Cases