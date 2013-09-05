Paddle Teaming Up with Leawo Launched 48-Hour Limited Video Converter Pro for Mac/Win Freebie

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Paddle, an excellent platform that provides wonderful tools with ultra-low deals, today officially announced the cooperation with Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider that specializes in providing useful multimedia software programs for Mac and Win users, to launch a 48-hour-limited Video Converter Pro for Mac/PC Freebie activity. Paddle and Leawo unitedly promised that in the coming 2 days, any person who registers for the Video Converter Pro Mac/Win could get a license keycode of Video Converter Pro for Mac/PC for totally free.



Watching movies has been one of the major popular ways to entertain in people’s daily life. However, during movie watching, some format incompatible issues are always troubling movie fans, not even to say watching DVD movies on various portable devices like iPad or Surface. In such case, a media converter could be of great help. On the basis of helping people out of the format incompatibility issues, Paddle teamed up with Leawo Software to kick off the 48-hour limited Video Converter Pro for Mac/PC freebie activity to give out Windows and Mac versions of Video Converter Pro for totally free.



The Windows PC version of Video Converter Pro is a media converter combo of video converter and DVD converter. This video converter suite could help movie fans easily convert video and DVD on PC to video/audio in various formats like MP4, AVI, FLV, MKV, MP3, AAC, 3GP, etc. for multiple uses. By converting, movie fans could enjoy video/DVD movies on different media players and devices like iPhone 5, iPad mini, Galaxy S 4, HTC One, Surface, etc. or upload video/DVD content to YouTube or blog for sharing. On the contrast, the Video Converter for Mac is the Mac version of the video converter and DVD converter combo, executing all video and DVD converting on Mac easily. Both apps are enhanced by some useful bonus features like video editing features and 2D to 3D converting feature.



“As a leading multimedia software provider, it’s our duty and pleasure to provide freebie software to all movie lovers. We’re very happy to cooperate with Paddle team to kick off this 48-hour limited freebie activity, and we hope and promise that there would be more such kind of activities in the future,” said Jimmy Yeung, the team leader of Leawo Software.



Price and availability



The Video Converter Pro for Mac is originally priced at $39.95 on Leawo’s site. But in the next 48 hours on Paddle, people could get this Video Converter Pro for Mac as a freebie, no cost needed.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is teaming up with Paddle.com to give out the Video Converter Pro for Mac as freebie in the coming 48 hours. For details, please visit https://www.paddle.com/freebie/490518/video-converter-pro-mac/.