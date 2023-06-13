NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Padel Sports Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Padel Sports market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Tecnifibre (France), ProKennex (Taiwan), Wilson Sporting Goods Company (United States), Dunlop Sport (United Kingdom), Yonex Co., Ltd. (Japan), Babolat (France), Volkl Ski International, GmbH (Germany), Triton (United Kingdom), Everysport Media Group (Sweden), Head Sport GmbH (Austria), Prince Padel (Spain).



Padel sports is the four-player sport played in doubles on a smaller version of the tennis court which is made by the surrounding glass walls. This sport combines action with fun and social interaction played by amateurs as well as professionals. It can be played by all ages of people and skills as it is easy to learn and play. Padels sports involves equipment and components such as racquets, balls, footwear and bags, and others available for both men and women padel players. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Awareness about Physical and Mental Fitness.



In 2021, Triton announced the establishment of LeDap Group a leading platform driving the growth, innovation, digitalization, and professionalization of Padel, a racquet sport combining elements of tennis and squash, in Europe and across the globe.Market players are focusing on providing Padel Sports with higher quality and complying with all regulatory standards to fascinate more end users. They are also focusing on the introduction of numerous advanced and attractive features to further offer qualified Padel Sports. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of several international and domestic providers. The high focus on offering cost-effective product offerings Besides, the numerous industry profits have led to the entry of new players, increasing the level of rivalry in the already competitive market



Opportunities:

- Surging Demand for the Indoor Sports due to COVID Lockdown Restriction



Influencing Market Trend

- Introduction of New Apparel and Equipment of the Padel Sports

- The popularity of Padel Sports in the United Kingdom



Challenges:

- Regulatory Guidelines and Standards Imposed on the Padel Sports



Analysis by Type (Outdoor Padel Sports, Indoor Padel Sports), Components (Racquets, Balls, Footwear, Bags), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Men, Women)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Wilson Sporting Goods Company (United States), Dunlop Sport (United Kingdom), Head Sport GmbH (Austria), Prince Padel (Spain), Yonex Co., Ltd. (Japan), Babolat (France), Volkl Ski International, GmbH (Germany), Tecnifibre (France), ProKennex (Taiwan), Triton (United Kingdom), Everysport Media Group (Sweden)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Padel Sports Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



