Padilla & Associates, PLLC Announces New Firm Website

Attorney Jeffrey W. Padilla completed his undergraduate education at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. He then obtained his law degree from New York Law School in New York, NY. After graduation from law school, Attorney Padilla worked in the corporate sector for over a decade, at a large insurance corporation and several large and mid-sized firms. In 2004, Attorney Padilla found Padilla & Associates, PLLC. Attorney Padilla helps individuals and small companies with their legal issues, while adding a personal and professional touch. Attorney Padilla is a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Florida State Bar Association, the Queens County Bar Association and the Association of the Bar of the City of New York. Attorney Padilla is also a member of the American Association for Justice, the New York State Academy of Trial Lawyers and the North American Brain Injury Society.



Personal Injury Attorney.

Attorney Padilla is dedicated to helping clients who have been injured. Attorney Padilla and his team handle the legal aspects of the injury so clients can focus on healing. If a client is entitled to compensation, Attorney Padilla will fight to get his clients what they deserve.



Litigation Attorney.

Attorney Padilla has almost two decades of litigation experience in all areas of the law. If a client is in need of representation in a courtroom, Attorney Padilla can handle their needs and represent them fairly and expeditiously.



Business Attorney.

Attorney Padilla is an experienced business attorney, and has represented both large corporations and small businesses. Attorney Padilla helps new and veteran business owners navigate the legal obstacles they face, so they can concentrate on building their business.



Padilla & Associates' new website is user-friendly and offers information about Attorney Jeffrey W. Padilla and his staff of legal professionals. The website includes a blog with information and news that is relevant to Attorney Padilla's practice areas. The website is powered by Avvo Ignite and offers connectivity to social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.



About Padilla & Associates, PLLC and how to contact them.

Padilla & Associates is located at 845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor in New York, NY 10022.



They can be reached Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at other times to accommodate a client’s schedule.



Contact them at:

http://www.padillalaw.com/ or Phone (646) 699-3632