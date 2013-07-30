PADogBiteAttorney.com Announces "We Win or It's Free" Policy for Pennsylvania Dog Bite Victims

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Most dogs are friendly and well-behaved. Unfortunately, some dogs are not. Some dogs bite people and cause serious lifelong injuries. Many dog bite victims are now turning to dog bite lawyers in order to win the compensation they deserve in a court of law.



Pennsylvania residents can visit PADogBiteAttorney.com to learn everything they need to know about hiring a dog bite attorney in their area. The website is built specifically to connect dog bite victims with the legal support they need in order to win compensation for medical treatment and the emotional trauma that follows a dog attack.



One of the first questions that PADogBiteAttorney.com answers is, “Should I hire a lawyer for my dog bite injury?” The website’s homepage answers that question by explaining that millions of dog bites occur every year in the United States, but very few dog bite victims are ever compensated by insurance companies. Further complicating the matter is the fact that many dog bites go unreported, which means that even victims who are covered by home insurance will never get the compensation they need.



As a spokesperson for PADogBiteAttorney.com explains, a good personal injury attorney can connect dog bite victims with compensation from insurance agencies:



“Our research suggests that insurance agencies only compensate 15,000 dog bite victims per year, despite the fact that approximately 4.7 million dog bites occur annually. The average dog bite victim is required to pay $18,000 in medical treatment, which can be a massive sum for those who aren’t covered by insurance. We encourage anybody who has been the victim of a dog bite to contact a PA injury lawyer in order to determine how to proceed with the case.”



Many people avoid hiring legal representation because they feel that lawyers are too expensive. Fortunately, the legal team behind PADogBiteAttorney.com works on a “no win no fee” basis. In other words, if the lawyers cannot win compensation for their clients, the clients will not pay any fees or bills. This attractive system provides an incentive for everyone involved.



The PADogBiteAttorney.com website features more than just information about hiring a Pennsylvania dog bite lawyer. The site also explains which types of dog breeds tend to bite while also explaining dog bite statistics and laws in Pennsylvania. The first bite rule, for example, can play an important role in how a dog bite case proceeds. Those interested in learning more about hiring a dog bite lawyer and winning compensation can visit PADogBiteAttorney.com for more information.



