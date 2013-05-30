Page Bradley Fights for Justice in Cases Against DePuy and Stryker Hip Replacements

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Medical science has brought many incredible advances over the years. Hip replacement surgery, a procedure that has had a miraculous effect on many people, helping them regain their ability to take part in normal daily activities, is certainly one of them. However, the orthopedics industry has been beset with problems over the last few years. DePuy Orthopedics and Stryker two of the largest names in hip replacement technology, have both recalled some of their devices.



One law firm that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is Page Bradley. This St. Louis, Missouri personal injury law firm has always had a great reputation for pursuing personal injury claims. Page Bradley is now coming into renewed prominence as a result of their entry into additional fields. The firm is aggressively reviewing cases related to the DePuy ASR XL and Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II hip replacement systems.



Originally approved in 2005, the DePuy ASR XL hip replacement system was, by 2007, a source of widespread complaint. Due to the metal debris the device often created, those who have had their hips replaced with DePuy’s technology may be suffering ongoing problems with pain and inflammation, as well as with loosening and dislocations of the implant and fracturing of the bone around the implant. It is estimated that 12-13 percent of these devices may have failed and additional hip replacements were required shortly after the initial surgery.



The Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II hip replacement systems, have had similar problems. In addition to metal corrosion issues, these devices often have ongoing stability problems. Dislocation is often an issue with these cases.



The manufacturers of these devices have initiated recalls, but in many cases the damage has already been done. Page Bradley is now reviewing cases relating to problems caused by these devices.



A spokesperson for Page Bradley said: “These hip implants have caused a lot of suffering for many people. This suffering is often due to the implant itself. People put their trust in medical device companies like DePuy Orthopedics and Stryker. They also pay significant amounts of money for treatment, and then incur further medical costs related to revisionary treatment. We’re dedicated to getting fair compensation for people who have been damaged by these products. At Page Bradley, we have assembled a team of professionals with a deep understanding of the problems with hip replacement devices. We urge anyone who has suffered as a result of the inherent flaws in these DePuy or Stryker hip replacement devices to get in touch with us.”



About Page Bradley, LLC

Page Bradley is a St. Louis, Missouri based personal injury law firm with an extensive history of record-breaking results. The firm specializes in cases in which injury victims are suffering as a result of the carelessness and negligence of companies and individuals. Led by seasoned trial attorneys, John Page and Ryan Bradley, the firm continues to help those injured by bad medical devices, bad medications, and other select injury cases. The firm is currently reviewing cases on a nationwide basis. Call 1-800-MED-LAWS (1-800-633-5297) for a free consultation with Page Bradley for you or a family member today.



For more information, please visit http://www.1800medlaws.com/.