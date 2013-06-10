Page Bradley Now Accepting Personal Injury Cases Related to the Use of Mirena

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Page Bradley is now continuing its review of cases for women injured by Mirena. Women who have used Mirena birth control may experience internal injuries and medical complications that necessitate the device’s immediate, emergency removal. As a result of their traumatic experiences, injury victims may be eligible for compensation.



"Patients are led to believe that the intrauterine device (IUD) is supposed to be effective and in place for five years unless they decide to make a change," said Ryan Bradley, a partner and co-founder of Page Bradley. "Some women are experiencing medical problems and must have them removed immediately to avoid further internal bodily injuries."



According to complaints received by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 6 percent of the 45,000 who lodged complaints were hospitalized to correct the problem. Problems often arise due to Mirena's inability to stay in place; due to the device’s tendency to migrate, patients may sustain tears in their uterus, intestines and/or cervix. Surgical procedures to remove the medical device and repair damage can result in additional expenses and loss of wages.



The personal injury attorneys at Page Bradley are continuing its review of Mirena claims. The firm takes a unique approach to handling Mirena claims. It has put together a team of professionals with the common goal of recovering compensation for injury victims. Page Bradley is currently accepting cases against Bayer in an attempt to help those who were harmed by its contraceptive devices.



About Page Bradley, LLC

Page Bradley is a St. Louis, Missouri based personal injury law firm with an extensive history of record breaking results. The firm specializes in cases in which injury victims are suffering as a result of the carelessness and negligence of companies and individuals. Lead by seasoned trial attorneys, John Page and Ryan Bradley, the firm continues to help those injured by bad medical devices, bad medications, and other select injury cases. The firm is currently reviewing cases on a nationwide basis. For a free consultation with Page Bradley, call 1-800-MED-LAWS (1-800-633-5297) for a free consultation for you or a family member today.



For more information, please visit http://www.1800medlaws.com/.