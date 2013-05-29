Page Bradley to Continue Reviewing Da Vinci Robotic Surgery Cases

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- The personal injury lawyers at Page Bradley announced they are continuing to review injury cases involving the da Vinci Surgical System. The firm is looking into claims against Intuitive Surgical, the makers of the alleged defective robotic equipment. Financial compensation is being sought for injured patients and their families.



Doctors use the da Vinci Surgical System to perform surgical procedures on patients by maneuvering the Intuitive Surgical device. The surgeon sees inside the patient using a visual screen with a magnification power of 10 to 12 times, operating by moving the device’s robotic arms. The da Vinci Surgical System has been used to replace procedures that are traditionally done through invasive operations. However, new data reveals an unusually high rate of injury associated with this robot.



Numerous patients have suffered unexpected damage to healthy organs and blood vessels, creating new health problems, additional medical bills, lost wages, diminished quality of life, and even death. The personal injury lawyers at Page Bradley are helping injury victims and their families determine if they may have a claim against the manufacturer.



Some doctors say that the higher incidence of injury is a result of defective equipment that does not respond as expected, burning or tearing organs and tissue as a result. Doctors also claim that the minimal training period offered by the manufacturer is too brief.



Nevertheless, this cutting-edge remote-control equipment continues to be used instead of proven surgical methods for dozens of different operations, including laparoscopic procedures for uterine fibroids, hysterectomies, prostate surgery, and more.



Healthcare practices and hospitals have made large investments in the da Vinci Surgical System, paying about $1 million for initial equipment, and more than $150,000 annually for system upgrades and maintenance. As a result, despite the greater risk involved, doctors are often pushed to use the robotic equipment whenever possible in order to earn a higher return on the investment. Patients are charged considerably more for robotic procedures than they would be for traditional surgeries.



Finally, due to more than 4,600 reports of medical complications associated with da Vinci surgeries, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now investigating the use of the robotic device.



The personal injury lawyers at Page Bradley have assembled a team of professionals to review cases against Intuitive Surgical, the manufacturer of the defective da Vinci Surgical System.



