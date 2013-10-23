Page One Promotions Announces SEO Program Designed for Small Businesses

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- In a recent study, the U.S. Small Business Administration reported America's 23 million small businesses account for 54% of total sales. Further reports show 45% of these companies have websites, and 13% plan to have one created. Over 25% of companies reported they did not have sites because they considered e-commerce time consuming or too complex. With these facts in mind, Page One Promotions has announced an SEO program designed to help small online businesses grow by driving targeted traffic to their websites.



Page One representative Ben DeLoach explained, "Studies show that over 80% of website traffic originates from search engines. And the overwhelming majority of searchers will never even look at page two of the search results. In other words, if your website is on page two, your business is practically invisible to those prospects." He also commented that, "Search engine optimization is the process of creating, improving and promoting web pages in order to rank highly in the organic search results for highly relevant keyword phrases. SEO is how great content and smart businesses get found."



The Page One Promotions SEO process uses a multi-step approach. Consultants begin by learning everything they can about each client, which they believe is the foundation of their program. They analyze their customer's site, and then provide a report detailing its effectiveness. Experts then evaluate site content, and customize it, to add relevance and depth. They will also develop a link-building program, to create a buzz about the website and increase search engine rankings. Finally, SEO professionals will monitor and evaluate a website's performance, and then provide reports that allow their customer to measure the effectiveness of each SEO campaign.



"Our search engine optimization services are designed to help small businesses increase their visibility in search engines so that they can drive more targeted traffic and ultimately make more sales. Our team of SEO consultants will walk closely with you through every phase of the SEO campaign from strategy and keyword research to fixing onsite issues and building high quality backlinks.," commented DeLoach. He also noted the company's program leverages local content, stating, "73% of online activity is related to local content in some way. And with the increase in smartphone and other mobile device usage, that percentage is only "



DeLoach went on to say, "In fact, mobile device users spend 50% of their usage time accessing maps and local search capabilities. Local SEO is a type of marketing that places your business in front of high value viewers—the people most likely to use your services, those who live and work near your business. Local SEO delivers valuable organic search results that place you ahead of the competition, effectively and affordably. Page One Promotions keeps you ahead of the game by directing local traffic to your website through strategic Local SEO methodologies including creation of mobile friendly websites, readable on small devices."



About Page One Promotions

Page One Promotions is a search engine marketing business that helps small businesses grow. Their philosophy is, "Our greatest success is helping others succeed". The company improves their clients' search engine rankings, drives traffic to their websites, and increases qualified leads. Page One is also committed to being a good neighbor, and has a stated goal of "doing a few things well."