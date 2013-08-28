Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel Announces New Specials for Fall 2013

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is pleased to announce their new specials for the fall of 2013. From October 28 until November 26, guests will receive discounted apartment rooms from Monday through Thursday nights. Located directly on the beach of the Gulf of Mexico, these specials are perfect for a romantic getaway on the luxurious Treasure Island. Complete with a friendly atmosphere and beautiful sunsets with beach access, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is AAA approved and all guests are treated with high-quality, respectful service. There are two different apartments available through the offer and they are based on availability while suitable for one or two people.



The Gulf Side Efficiency Apartment is available for $69 per night during the week. This rate is for guests residing on the ground floor only and the room is equipped with one queen size bed. The other special is for the Bay Side Efficiency apartment which is available for $59 per night, some of the best prices for a Treasure Island Hotel in FL. This room also has one queen size bed and the rate suits apartments on all three floors. The rooms feature a kitchen complete with a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and a toaster. To receive this special offer, interested parties must mention the deal when making a reservation. Rooms will book fast, so make vacation plans as soon as possible.



Guests will enjoy all the amenities that come with one of the most affordable beach motels in Treasure Island, FL., including free Wi-Fi, access to the heated swimming pool and a shuffleboard court. While staying on Treasure Island, guests have a wide range of entertainment activities to partake in. There are jet-ski rentals, night clubs, golf courses and fishing in the area. The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel offers a relaxing atmosphere and provides the perfect setting for a memorable vacation. For more information on booking rooms or to inquire about the special offers, please call 727-367-1997 or visit the website today.



About The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel

Located in downtown Treasure Island and situated directly on the Gulf of Mexico, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel offers large, comfortable, and affordable accommodations. The property offers everything a vacationer needs, including a large heated pool, spacious patio, Barbeque grill, and much more. The family-owned and operated property has been a AAA rated establishment since its inception in 1990. Visitors of Page Terrace Beach Front Hotel will find Treasure Island’s best restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail stores within walking distance from their room. The stay will be enjoyable because of the surrounding white sand beaches and beautiful sunset.



For more information visit http://www.pageterrace.com.