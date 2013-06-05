Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel Awarded with 2013 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel announces that it has been awarded with the 2013 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. The award recognizes the beachfront motel in Treasure Island, FL as a top performing hotel, as reviewed by travelers on the world’s largest travel site. The award is given to establishments that achieve outstanding traveler reviews on TripAdvisor consistently. Businesses on the receiving end of this award are constantly in the top ten percent performing businesses in the world.



Businesses that qualify for a Certificate of Excellence must possess an overall rating of four or higher, out of a possible five, as reviewed by travelers on TripAdvisor. The businesses must also have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least twelve months.



"The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is pleased to receive a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence," said Arthur Czyszczon, General Manager at the Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel. "We strive to offer our customers a memorable experience, and this accolade is evidence that our hard work is translating into positive reviews on TripAdvisor."



“TripAdvisor is delighted to celebrate the success of businesses around the globe, from Sydney to Chicago, Sao Paulo to Rome, which are consistently offering TripAdvisor travelers a great customer experience,” said Alison Copus, Vice President of Marketing for TripAdvisor for Business. “The Certificate of Excellence award provides top performing establishments around the world the recognition they deserve, based on feedback from those who matter most – their customers.”



About The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel

Located in downtown Treasure Island and situated directly on the Gulf of Mexico, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel offers large, comfortable, and affordable accommodations. The property offers everything a vacationer needs, including a large heated pool, spacious patio, Barbeque grill, and much more. The family-owned and operated property has been a AAA rated establishment since its inception in 1990. Visitors of Page Terrace Beach Front Hotel will find Treasure Island’s best restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail stores within walking distance from their room. The stay will be enjoyable because of the surrounding white sand beaches and beautiful sunset.



