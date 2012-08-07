PageFlip PDF to Flash, a Powerful Tool for Pleasing Your Users

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- PageFlip PDF to Flash is a program that will allow you to convert a PDF ebook into a Flash flipping book. This will allow you to embed an ebook into your website or blog easier. Of course it also makes reading on a computer a more pleasurable and natural experience. This piece of software works especially well with magazines. You can also customize your flip book in whichever way you choose. You can adjust the proportions of the book, enable music and change the layout, amongst other things. The conversion can be done in multiple formats, including: html, exe, app, zip and formats for portable devices.



The software comes with several dozens of build-in templates, so you don’t have to worry about building one from scratch. And don’t worry about SEO, a flipping book filled with keyword-rich content retains its SEO attributes. For Ipads, Iphones and other mobile devices, the PageFlip PDF to Flash will create an alternative to flash and it will show the flipping book in HTML5 page flip viewer.



So what this software allows you to do is very powerful. You can convert any magazine, book, document, portfolio or newspaper that is PDF format and put it up on you blog or website. You can convert entire batches of documents at once, and when they are uploaded (either individually or together in a single flash document), a user can flip through them, download them or share them on social networking sites such as Facebook or Google+.



If you are a self-published author or a publisher, with PageFlip PDF to Flash you have an easy and affordable way to distribute your ebooks. One of the first advantages is that flash is incorporated in almost every browser while a PDF reader is not. This means that people who are interested, but are not very tech savvy, will not miss out on your book just because of this. Then you have the convenience factor. Flash loads fast and users will not have to leave the browser to open your flipping book, while PDF might require a download or a long loading time. And, last, but not least, you have the visual factor. Reading through a flip-page book is a lot more pleasant than reading a PDF ebook.



PageFlip PDF to Flash is a powerful professional piece of software that aims to provide you with the tools needed to have a wide-exposure to your website or book.



For more information, click on this web link now: http://www.pageflippdf.com/