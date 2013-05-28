PageFlipPDF.com Introduces eFlip Standard Flipbook Making Software

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- PageFlipPDF.com has introduced the new flipbook making software eFlip Standard for making realistic page-flipping e-books. Users can convert PDF, Microsoft Office, and OpenOffice documents into e-books with an attractive page-flipping effect and multimedia content. Flipbooks are an alternative to the typical digital document, which is static and is often limited to a few extra features such as hyperlinks and perhaps the occasional picture. In contrast, a flipbook can feature creative backgrounds plus custom features like sounds, logos, colors, and company information all on a pre-designed template.



The software is ideal for online businesses. Users can easily create flipbooks in little time, so advertising, publishing, and sales departments can save on the time and cost of hiring experts in graphic design and layout. It is easy to create electronic brochures, e-magazines, and e-books. Anyone can use the software to enhance the content of their online store and even create product listings for customers to browse. Better yet, e-books can be made to be viewed on mobile phones, iPads, Android devices, BlackBerry¡¯s, and more.



In fact, eFlip Standard is enhanced flipbook software from common application. Available for $199, it offers other features such as quick loading and importing of multiple Office documents, unlimited document conversions and publishing, table of contents creation, batch conversion, customizable templates, and password protection and encryption. A personal assistant and text reader, the BookCase tool, support for Google Analytics, text search, and search engine optimization are also integrated. Users can therefore create fully customized e-books ready for high rankings by the search engines.



In addition, users can share their flipping books via email and social media, and take advantage of 5 GB of free online storage. This allows for 250 e-books or more to be securely stored and shared. A flipbook app builder is also included for making publications readable for Android users.



The software is available now from PageFlipPDF.com. Follow the steps below to access the program and take advantage of its many features.



Download and install eFlip Standard from the website.



Launch the software; new projects can be started by selecting a template and importing the file to be converted.



Customize the template and theme for the flipbook, including the background, toolbar, music, logo, audio Assistant, table of contents, and more.



Upload the book to the Internet or publish it on a computer to later upload the file to a website via FTP.



For more information on eFlip Standard, please go to http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/



About PageFlipPDF.com

PageFlipPDF produces low-cost, easy-to-use software for creating professional flipping books. Editors, publishers, online businesses, and casual users can create all kinds of e-books, magazines, brochures, catalogs, and more. The fast-growing company is recognized as a leading consumer software provider in China and provides products for PC and Mac users.



