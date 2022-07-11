PageTraffic Inc Announced as a Top Chicago Digital Marketing Agency by UpCity!

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2022 -- PageTraffic Inc is thrilled to officially announce that we have been recognized as one of the top digital marketing companies in Chicago and nationally by UpCity! This distinction is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with innovative and effective digital marketing solutions. Our team of digital experts is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their online goals and grow their brand awareness. We would like to thank our clients for their continued support, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with best-in-class services.



With over two decades of experience helping businesses all over the world revolutionize their marketing strategies, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better company to manage your PPC and SEO. We've streamlined our processes by working with over 2,500 companies of all sizes and industries. This comprehensive experience is only one reason our Chicago-based SEO company has been recognized by UpCity as not only one of the best digital marketing agencies in our area but also nationally in the United States.



Navneet Kaushal, CEO of PageTraffic expressed his happiness on this achievement and stated that it is a result of continuous hard work and dedication put in by team PageTraffic. He also thanked clients for their trust and support. Upcity is a highly respected resource for helping businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. This award reinforces our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We will continue our journey with even more zeal and dedication to help our clients reach their business goals.



PageTraffic Inc. has been providing digital marketing packages to clients across the globe. The company has set numerous benchmarks to emerge as the best SEO agency and firmly believes in its tagline, "Get New Customers Everyday." Their detailed approach to digital marketing ensures that clients see a long-term impact on their traffic, sales, and ROI. PageTraffic is an exclusive member of IIMA, W3C, Dunn & Bradstreet, and Search Marketing Association of North America. They use only time-tested white-hat methods to achieve the ultimate goal of each project.



PageTraffic Inc. has provided excellent results for clients in Chicago and across America, and vows to continue providing the same level of service. "Our success is based on our clients' success," says Kaushal. "We're committed to delivering the best possible results for our clients, no matter what."



UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.



UpCity's proprietary algorithm utilizes a variety of digital signals to measure the credibility, trustworthiness, and recommendability of B2B service providers across the U.S. and Canada. These digital data points like reviews (both on UpCity and other third-party review sites), presence in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed and experience help UpCity connect businesses with outstanding service providers like PageTraffic Inc.



Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity, had this to say about the PageTraffic Inc team:



"PageTraffic are experienced marketers with a proven track record of success. We're proud to add them to the UpCity community and we can't wait to see what they do in the future."

- Dan Olson, CEO, UpCity



We want to thank all our customers for making us part of their businesses and helping us grow ours! We also want to thank the entire UpCity team for this recognition. It's truly an honor!



