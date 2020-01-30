PageTraffic Offering the Best Service Packages Towards Global, Local and E-Commerce SEO Services

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Operating from its offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chicago, PageTraffic is a global specialist provider of search engine optimization solutions. The agency also delivers comprehensive social media optimization and content marketing solutions. Additionally, customers can get the top-quality Web design and development help from the experts at PageTraffic. The agency has a talented team of dedicated account managers to assist each of its clients at a personalized level. The SEO solutions are customizable per the needs of each client.



During the latest industry seminar, the spokesperson of PageTraffic revealed, "We now offer different packages towards global SEO, local SEO, and e-commerce SEO. Some common features of our global SEO packages are site architecture analysis and recommendations, geo-targeting, Google place listing, sub-domain and sub-folder optimization, and location-specific global link strategy. There are cost-effective service packages that range from Bronze and Silver to Gold and Platinum. Our customers can get started with a free analysis and then choose the most suitable package per their service feature requirements."



Under its SEO solutions, PageTraffic offers high-quality links, extensive reporting, and online project management systems, and long-lasting results to its customers. With its global SEO solutions, the agency helps its customers reach international markets and audience, enabling them a wider coverage and more revenue. With PageTraffic's local SEO solutions, its customers can rule their domestic market. The agency also offers e-commerce SEO to ensure the success of its customers' online store by ranking their e-commerce site higher in search results and driving them for sales and conversions.



The spokesperson also informed, "Our impact-oriented SEO approach goes from code optimization and Web 2.0 optimization to on-page optimization and video marketing. Our monthly reporting includes the SEO reports, search engine rank report, Google Analytics report, activity report, and monthly action plan. We provide customer support through chat, email and online modes. Additionally, we do 24x7 live project tracking. Our agency is a proud Google Premier Partner and uses Google best practices. We are also a member of major SEO-related directories/chapters and subscribe to the industry SEO code of ethics."



For businesses trying to find best SEO agency, PageTraffic ensures the best range of service features. Within the first week, its CTO provides customers with a technical site review and keyword phrase strategy. Within the first 30 days, the agency begins optimizing and submitting to all engines and directories. Within the first 60 days, the search engine and directories begin to show the results of its preliminary efforts. Apart from that, PageTraffic offers its white label SEO reseller program for companies interested in reselling its SEO solutions.



About PageTraffic

PageTraffic has been providing a complete range of SEO solutions since the year 2002. The agency has a team of 95 professionally trained SEO consultants to cater to around 400 campaigns on a month-to-month basis. This expert-to-project ratio is one of the highest in the industry. The agency also offers high-quality, yet cost-effective Web design packages for small business owners. PageTraffic's digital marketing and SEO solutions help businesses connect with their target audiences and earn higher ROI.



Contact Information:



PageTraffic Web Tech Pvt. Ltd.

USA Chicago1024 N Western Ave Chicago, IL 60622

Ph (Toll-Free US): 800-718-7603

Outside US: 1-704-380-0113

Fax: 413-382-5798

Sales Enquiries: sales@pagetraffic.com

Website: https://www.pagetraffic.com/