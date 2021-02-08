PageTraffic Ranks Among the Top 10 SEO Companies for 2020, for Sixth Year in a Row

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- FindBestSEO, the leading platform for finding the best digital marketing agencies has ranked PageTraffic among the top 10 SEO companies for 2020. This is the sixth consecutive year for PageTraffic to be ranked among the best SEO companies globally.



FindBestSEO is an independent authority that helps small and medium businesses, entrepreneurs and corporates find the best digital marketing agencies on a single platform.



After the company's name featured among the Top 10 SEO Companies For 2020, the CEO of PageTraffic, Mr. Navneet Kaushal, stated "This award is an outcome of our focus on consistent research and development, and our eagerness to serve clients with excellent services and results. We feel privileged to receive this award by such a well-known website. Due to Covid-19, year 2020 has been challenging for all of us in many ways. We have been supported by our clients as well as team to achieve this milestone. PageTraffic has gained visibility as a leading global SEO company and want to scale new heights in 2021."



For the last 19 years, PageTraffic has been setting new benchmarks by offering tailor-made SEO packages. Staying true to their tag-line says, "Get New Customers Everyday," the team at PageTraffic puts in their best efforts, experience and expertise to offer you with high visibility on the web so that your brand becomes easily recognizable and trustworthy. They offer professional and long-term search engine optimization solutions to recognize your brand and trust you for producing a product or service. They offer professional and result-oriented search engine optimization solutions and create campaigns that have a lasting impact and boost traffic, sales and ROI.



PageTraffic's approach is that of professional and result-oriented search engine optimization. Their goal is to get rankings, traffic, sales and ROI. Irrespective of the project's type and size, the SEO team at PageTraffic devises tailor made strategy to meet campaign goals while adhering to the best SEO practices.



Navneet Kaushal also stated, "We have handled the online marketing mandate for thousands of businesses, enabling them to focus on their core business processes. We don't specialize in any industry; we specialize in what we do - Getting new customers everyday.''



PageTraffic offers digital marketing solutions to clients from various industries. The SEO team comes up with distinctive strategies that help clients gain a high recall among their target audience. This enables clients to create a lasting impression in the minds of their customers.



About PageTraffic

PageTraffic is a top SEO company with offices in Chicago and New Delhi. They have been helping businesses rank on page one of search engines, for the last two decades.



