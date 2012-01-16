Fast Market Research recommends "Paget's Disease of Bone (PDB) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Paget's Disease of Bone (PDB) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global PDB therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global PDB therapeutics market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global PDB therapeutics sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
GlobalData's analysis estimated the PDB therapeutics market to be worth $230.70m in 2010. It is forecast to decline at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% to reach $148.68m by 2018. The decline is primarily attributed to the decreasing prevalence of PDB which eventually leads to a decline in the drug treated population. The scheduled patent expiries of Reclast, Fosamax, Miacalcin and Actonel are expected to cause the PDB market to further decline by leaving the PDB therapy arena vulnerable to generics.
Scope
The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the PDB therapeutics market. Its scope includes -
- Annualized seven key markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) PDB therapeutics market revenues data from 2005 to 2010, forecast for eight years to 2018.
- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends. Pipeline candidate for PDB fall under the therapeutic class of calcium resorption inhibitor.
- Analysis of the current and future competition in the global PDB therapeutics market. The key market player covered is Genta Incorporated.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and the implications for the PDB therapeutics therapeutics market.
- Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in PDB therapeutics market.
