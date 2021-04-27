Paid Email Service Market to Witness Massive Growth by ProtonMail, Gmail, Tutanota

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Paid Email Service Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

ProtonMail (Switzerland),Gmail (Google) (United States),Outlook (Microsoft Corporation) (United States),Oracle Bronto (United States),Zoho Mail (Zoho Corporation) (India),Mailchimp (United States),Tutanota (Germany),Sendloop (United States),GetResponse (Poland),AWeber (United States)



Brief Summary of Paid Email Service:

The paid email service is the email service provided on a monthly or annual subscription basis in different platforms used widely in enterprise and for personal usage. The paid email service tools to have various advantages as it provides certain extra supports like private domain, professional support making the company's operation easy and efficient. The service is basically used for promotion and brand reachability generating leads and thus ensuring better communication with the customers.



Market Trends:

- Increasing Use of Paid Email Service for the Email Marketing



Market Drivers:

- Demand for Email Communication with the Customers to Increase the Reach of Brand

- Increasing Demand for the Paid Service to get Extra Feature Like Personal Domain



Market Opportunities:

- Technological Advancement in the Paid Email Service

- Surging Demand fr the Paid Email Service from Small Business Around the World



The Global Paid Email Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Personal, Enterprises), Pricing Option (Annual License, Monthly License), Platform (Desktop, Mobile, Tablet), Email Service (Email Newsletter, Transactional Emails, Behavioral Emails, Others)



Regions Covered in the Paid Email Service Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



