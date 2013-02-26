Pain Atlanta-Curing Pain with Certified Care

Stone Mountain, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Physical injuries are a common occurrence and can leave the person hapless as it makes them completely immovable. When in pain it is important to diagnose the actual cause and address it at the right time. If the pain isn’t treated in time it can lead to adverse affects. Finding the right medical care for pain has always been a challenge as it is not very easy to assess a Doctor’s success with the most challenging physical injuries.



Dr. Chris Connelly, a renowned Chiropractor certified by the State of Georgia has been providing medical care that has proved to be miraculous in healing injured tissues and reduce chronic pain. As a certified maestro in Physiotherapy and Pain Management, Dr. Connelly has been able to provide ultimate cure for over thousands of patients. He specializes in treating neck pain, back pain and various other musculoskeletal conditions. He has been providing chiropractic care for over 15 years and has the reputation of being the best in pain relief treatment. Those who believe in traditional methods of curing pain, rely on the services provided by Dr. Connelly as he uses conservative methods which elevate the success of the treatment.



The website hosts the lecture of Dr. Connelly on auto injuries which are quite common and the other causes of pain. Having administered over 40,000 patients providing exclusive pain relief, he shares his expertise in identifying the right cause of pain. He operates with the motto of providing treatment only after a correct diagnosis. Currently Dr. Connelly is a full time Chiropractor in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Avail the best treatment for improved care for pain visit www.painatlanta.com .