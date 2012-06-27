Pain Center of Arizona Novocur Can Help People Be Pain-Free This Summer

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Right now, thousands of people across Arizona are living with some type of chronic pain.



From debilitating migraines and fibromyalgia to intense lower back and knee pain, many people spend their days hoping they can find relief from their discomfort.



The staff at Novocur understands the emotional and physical impact of living with constant pain. They know how depressed people can become when they must stay home in bed rather than spend time with their friends and family.



That is why, since the day the pain center of Arizona opened for business, Novocur has strived to help each of its patients live a pain-free life.



The AZ pain specialists at Novocur use a unique procedure that promotes the body’s ability to heal. Board Certified Anesthesiologists who specialize in pain management administer Novocur’s proprietary non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory and low dose steroidal medications. As a bonus, the procedures are all done quickly, and do not require sedation.



For example, one of the treatments that is performed at the Phoenix pain management clinic is called Biopuncture. This effective procedure, which was recently featured on the Dr. Oz show, combines traditional injectable treatments with injections at specific acupuncture sites. This will encourage the body to rev up its own healing elements.



Another revolutionary treatment that is offered at the AZ pain centers is called Genicular Radiofrequency Ablation. Commonly used to treat knee pain caused by arthritis, the procedure involves using radio wave energy to heat the nerves that innervate the knee. This in turn causes disruption to the nerves’ capability of transmitting pain signals.



Most patients who undergo Genicular Radiofrequency Ablation enjoy about six to 12 months of pain relief between treatments. The procedure only takes about 5 minutes and again, no anesthesia is required. The treatment is ideal for people who are contemplating knee replacement, but are not quite ready to commit to the surgery.



For people who are hesitant to visit Novocur due to a fear of needles, the facility offers PainPause technology, a painless numbing procedure that makes treatment quick and easy. This procedure is also popular among patients with fibromyalgia who cannot tolerate even the thought of being injected.



It is important to note that although some news stories have reported that the non-steroidal medication called Traumeel is currently in short supply at other clinics, the staff at Novocur planned ahead and has sufficient supplies of the effective medicaiton on hand.



About Novocur

Novocur’s team of physicians is dedicated to helping those who suffer from pain. The team of doctors uses the full spectrum of medical options for the treatment of chronic pain in addition to advanced techniques, such as use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications. Novocur’s innovative procedure works with the body’s own healing agents, not against them, to give its patients the best potential solution to their pain. For more information, please visit http://www.novocur.com