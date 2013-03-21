Pain-Free Living: Compelling Novel by Matthias Noskov Proves That Life Is a 'Comic Tragedy'

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- It’s a given fact that life isn’t easy. For the two female heroines in Matthias Noskov’s gripping new novel, their craving to fix life’s inadequacies proves that ‘going it alone’ can lead to the treacherous path of defeat.



'Pain-Free Living' takes heirloom pearls, an incontinent French former-NBA playing principal, teenage angst and economic crisis; melting it into life's pot of surprises and throwing out an enthralling literary journey.



Synopsis:



Meet Marion Burnett and Eva Malkowski, two women trying to fix everything gone wrong in their lives.



Both women seek redemption: Marion by leaving her long-term lover, whose fizzle has long subsided, and Eva by rectifying a troubled marriage.



When Marion is forced to chase down her husband and 13 year old son, who is learning to drive in an early snowstorm because of his klutz of a father, her lover reappears, using her heirloom pearls to manipulate his way back into her life.



Revealing her lover to her husband is just the beginning of Marion’s problems.



Eva, likewise, didn't expect her house to be foreclosed upon, or her son to run away after being embarrassed at school because of his size. And just when she needs her husband, he’s turned violent on her yet again, convinced that she's turned their son on him.



Chaos ensues as the two women’s lives intertwine.



As the author explains, his narrative teaches readers that life truly is a comic tragedy.



“We all make heavy plans to change our past actions because we feel regret and shame, but that our plans themselves evolve into future problems that we will have to deal with,” says Noskov.



Continuing, “Only letting other people in, emotionally, will allow any sense of satisfaction or fullness, and this happens only after we've exhausted our personal self-help plans.”



While fictional, Noskov also hopes his work will leave readers feel inspired to improve their own lives.



“I purposely wrote the story to be uplifting. It shows how two women can struggle to correct inadequacies in their lives alone, but only through the help of others who are similarly situated can they actually succeed,” he adds.



