Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The Global Pain Management Devices Market will benefit from increasing regulatory approvals for neuromodulation devices in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Pain Management Devices: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 3,922.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 8,046.3 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4%.

Key Players Operating in The Pain Management Devices Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Medtronic

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- LivaNova

- Abbott

- DJO Global LLC

- SPR Therapeutics

- Nevro Corp



Highlights of the Report:



- In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Pain Management Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Pain Management Devices Market share.

- The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

- Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



35% Rise in Regulatory Approvals for Pain Management Device Indicates a Huge Potential for Growth in the Foreseeable Future

As the benefits of pain management devices have been unfolded in recent years, there has been an increase in adoption for these devices across the world. Resulting from the increasing demand for pain management devices, there has been a gradual increase in clinical approvals for these devices in recent years.

According to the International Neuromodulation Society, the total number of approvals for neuromodulation devices from the Food and Drug Administration increased by approximately 35% in the past decade. Fortune Business Insights states that the growing usage approvals will favour the growth of the global pain management devices market in the forthcoming years.

Launch of Technologically Advanced Pain Management Devices Likely to Enable Market Growth

Technological advancements in pain management devices have played a huge part in the overall pain management market growth in recent years. Several companies have launched products with better feasibility and high operational efficacy. In January 2019, Boston Scientific announced the launch of an advanced chronic pain management device, which has been identified as one of the very few devices in the market with the ability to combine paresthesia and sub-perception therapy.

The 'Spectra WaveWriter SCS System' was launched with the aim of offering a non-drug therapeutic approach for people suffering from chronic pain. The report encompasses product launches, similar to Boston Scientific's latest device and signifies the importance and impact of such devices on the global pain management devices market.



