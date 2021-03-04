New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Pain Management Devices Market was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.91 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Management of ache by stimulating the nerve is an alternative to surgery and medication or a way to improve the outcome of surgery or medication. Electrical stimulation can be used at home and in therapy to monitor and reduce ache in many areas of the body. Devices such as analgesia infusion pumps, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, radiofrequency ablators, and neuro-stimulators are several types of pain management devices. The target market is anticipated to witness strong growth due to advancements in wearable pain management devices, chronic ache issues.



The demand for radiofrequency ablation devices and other pain management electrical devices is expected to rise due to an increase in chronic ache conditions as well as the rising geriatric population globally. Other factors such as the high effectiveness of ache management tools for chronic ache, increased incidence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, increased geriatric population, and the long-term demand for effective pain management solutions will propel the growth of this industry. However, the low awareness levels among people for pain management devices and the lack or absence of skilled physicians is anticipated to impede the growth of the industry.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Pain Management Devices market and profiled in the report are:



St. Jude Medical, Inc. (subsidiary of Abbott), Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hospira, Inc. (subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Halyard Health, Inc., Nevro Corp., and Bio-Medical Research Ltd among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Electrical Stimulators

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators (TENS)

Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (TNS)

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Combination Devices

Others

Ablation Devices

Cryoablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Epicardial Ablation

Analgesics Infusion Pumps

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

Neurostimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Neurostimulators

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Cancer

Neuropathic Pain

Facial & Migraine

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Trauma



End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Physiotherapy Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Over-the-counter Devices

Prescription-based Devices



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Government initiatives for large scale sequencing projects



3.2. Collaborations for technical advancements in pain management devices



Chapter 4. Pain Management Device Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Pain Management Device Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Pain Management Device Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Pain Management Device Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Pain Management Devices market and its competitive landscape.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



