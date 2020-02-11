Pain Management Drugs Market to Witness High Demand During 2020-2025: Pfizer, GSK, Grunenthal

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- A new study titled, "Pain Management Drugs Industry Report: Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025" offers extensive insights into the competitive landscape and favorable factors that are driving the growth of the market. The study is offered by QYR Consulting to highlight the current growth trends of the Pain Management Drugs industry. According to this report, the global Pain Management Drugs industry is estimated to value US$ 43.9 Bn by the end of 2025 from an initial value of US$ 35.6 Bn in 2018, registering a lethargic CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2025.



Increasing Number of Patients Suffering From Diseases and Injuries to Fuel the Growth of the Market



The prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in patients consuming pain management drugs. Aging patients suffering from conditions related to bone, joints, injury, and nerve damage is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Opioids prescribed for short term pain after surgery including Codeine, Oxycodone, Fentanyl, and Morphine are likely to drive the growth of the Pain Management Drugs industry.



Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape



The chapter on competitive landscape covers all the major manufacturers in the global Pain Management Drugs market to study new trends and opportunities. In this section, the researchers have used SWOT analysis to study the various strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and trends the manufacturers are using to expand their share. Furthermore, they have briefed about the trends that are expected to drive the market in the future and open more opportunities.



The top manufacturer with company profile, sales volume, and product specifications, revenue (Million USD) and market share - Pfizer, GSK, Grunenthal, Bayer, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Endo, Merck, Depomed, Yunnan Baiyao, Teva, J&J, Allergan, Purdue



For instance, in 2019 Pfizer developed a non-opioid pain killer to reduce back pain, which achieved a successful trial in late-stage study testing. The drug was being tested for patients suffering from osteoarthritis pain, which affects the hip or knee.



Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints



The researchers have analyzed various factors that are necessary for the growth of the market in global terms. They have taken different perspectives for the market including technological, social, political, economic, environmental, and others. The drivers have been derived using PESTEL's analysis to keep them accurate. Factors responsible for propelling the growth of the market and helping its growth in terms of market share are been studied objectively.



Furthermore, restraints present in the market have been put together using the same process. Analysts have provided a thorough assessment of factors likely to hold the market back and offered solutions for circumventing the same too.



Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Segment Analysis



The researchers have segmented the market into various product types and their applications. This segmentation is expected to help the reader understand where the market is observing more growth and which product and application hold the largest share in the market. This will give them leverage over others and help them invest wisely.



Availability of Low-cost Generic Opioids to Augment the Growth of the Generic Opioids Segment



The product segment of the Pain Management Drugs industry is bifurcated into NSAIDs, Branded Opioids, Generic Opioids, and Others. Prescription of short term generic opioids post-surgery, which are available at affordable prices is likely to augment the growth of the Generic Opioids segment. The application segment is segmented into Drugstore, clinics, and hospitals.



The Market is split into Following segments which are as follows:



By Product



Generic Opioids

Branded Opioids

NSAIDs

Others



By Application



Hospitals

Clinics

Drugstore



The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Pain Management Drugs Market:



- At what CAGR, the Global Pain Management Drugs Market will expand from 2019 - 2025?



- What will be the worth of the global Pain Management Drugs market by the end of 2025?



- How can I get company profiles of the top ten players of the Pain Management Drugs Market?



- What are the key growth strategies of Pain Management Drugs Market Players?



- By End-Use, which segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period?



- What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?



- Which market holds the maximum market share of the Pain Management Drugs Market?



- By Application, which segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2025?



- What are the key trends in the Pain Management Drugs Market report?



Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Geographic Outlook



The researchers have analyzed each and every regional market that is contributing to the growth of the Pain Management Drugs market. They have used qualitative and quantitative methods to understand and provide the data to the readers. The major regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and others.



North America is Likely to Grab the Largest Share of the Market



North America is expected to grab the largest share of the market followed by Europe due to high awareness in patients regarding health and the availability of pain relief medicines. The implementation of favorable regulatory laws by the U.S. Government to promote healthcare is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.



Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases, the presence of a large number of patients requiring surgeries, and increased spending on healthcare in developing countries such as India and China are likely to boost the growth of the Pain Management Drugs industry in the Asia-Pacific.



