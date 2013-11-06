Calmare Pain Relief Solutions Adds New Calmare Pain Therapy Clinics

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Calmare Pain Relief Solutions(the “Company”), a chronic pain treatment medical practice, will increase its Calmare Pain Therapy clinic network by 70% in the Tri-state area in 2014. This expansion is in response to the U. S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) position regarding the benefits of using a non-narcotic solution for the relief of chronic pain. This position was highlighted in a recent New York Times article entitled “FDA Shift on Painkillers was Years in the Making.”



With the increased acceptance of Calmare Pain Therapy by nationwide insurance companies, there has been an increase in new, chronic pain patient visitors to the Calmare Pain Relief Solutions’ network of clinics. Their search for a non-invasive and non-narcotic pain relief regimen has resulted in the Company’s redesigned corporate website. The site now offers chronic pain sufferers a web portal that houses a repository of information on the Calmare technology (commonly known as “Scrambler” technology). Visitors can view media reports and videos on the potential benefits gained from this alternative therapy versus a traditional biochemical solution. They can also read articles and research documents that may assist patients and healthcare providers in assessing the benefits of this technology.



“We wanted to offer patients and insurance companies a very informative website on the Calmare pain relief therapy,” said David J. Palmieri, healthcare consultant to Calmare Pain Relief Solutions. “We often get requests for well-referenced information from patients and insurance providers and our new website is a direct response to those requests.”



About Calmare® Pain Therapy (“Scrambler” Therapy)

The Calmare® pain therapy device, commonly known as a “Scrambler” therapy machine, is a patented and proprietary, U.S. FDA 510(k)-cleared and European CE mark-certified pain medical device for the non-invasive and non-narcotic treatment of chronic neuropathic and oncologic pain. The medical device uses a multi-processor that creates a new pain association signal from pain source to brain, which replaces a “pain” signal with a “no-pain” signal. The new “no-pain” signal is delivered to the brain through surface electrodes, and can provide immediate to long-lasting pain relief for the patient.



Distributed by its licensee Competitive Technologies, Inc., Calmare pain therapy has been administered to thousands of patients worldwide. It has shown efficacy in treating neuropathic and oncologic pain. Today, through a general services administration (GSA) preferred vendor number, Calmare is used throughout US military and Veterans Administration (VA) hospitals.



About Our Physicians

The physicians at Calmare Pain Relief Solutions, Christopher Perez, MD and Jack D’Angelo, MD, have been treating chronic pain patients suffering from neuropathies such as failed back surgery, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD/CRPS), and Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) since 2010.



About Calmare Pain Relief Solutions

Calmare Pain Relief Solutions is a Physician group which specializes in offering a non-narcotic and non-invasive solution for chronic pain. Christopher Perez, MD and Jack D’Angelo, MD, specialize in physical medicine and rehabilitation and together have over 30 years of clinical experience treating chronic neuropathic pain.