Pain Relief for Dog Arthritis May Come in Appetizing and Chewable Tablets

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Dog arthritis can be a debilitating disease especially that it causes dogs intense pain. Giving them pain relief for the disease is something that should be naturally done, but getting them to take it is a different story. With the help of a hip and joint supplement for dogs that comes in appetizing and chewable tablets, however, pet owners may find it easier to give their arthritic dogs pain relief.



A hip and joint supplement for dogs such as Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Advanced Hip & Joint Formula may be able to provide pain relief for dog arthritis as it contains compounds essential for the maintenance of the joints and connective tissues, such as glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate. Glucosamine, for instance, provides lubrication for the joints and has shock absorption properties, curbing the pain caused by the disease. Moreover, chondroitin sulfate helps repair damaged or worn out tissues. Other beneficial compounds that the supplement contains include manganese and Vitamin C.



Furthermore, that the supplement comes in appetizing and chewable tablets makes it easy for pet owners to get their dogs to take it. They may even think it is a treat, so pet owners do not have to make use of different tricks just to get their dogs to consume it. Not only does it help improve arthritic dogs’ quality of life, it also saves pet owners a lot of time.



“My dog loves this product, he thinks it’s a treat! I have tried other products similar to this but he would not eat them. I would have to hide them in other foods. He loves this one! I can just give them right to him. Unfortunately, he was not blessed in the joint department, he has already had 2 knee replacements, so he really needs this supplement. It’s wonderful to have finally found one he will take without all the hassle!” – SPaul, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com