MagDev Research, LLC Developes Hand Held Device That Wipes Away Pain and Inflammation

Marietta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- People with pain have been looking for the holy grail of pain relief for eons. NSAIDS (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) and drugs like Celebrex now used to control pain from arthritis inflammation and other ailments can cause many serious side effects. MagDev Research, LLC (div. of Web Marketing, LLC) has developed a promising new hand held device that reduces inflammation and lowers pain levels with no known side effects. Their new innovative unit uses PMFT (Pulsed Magnetic Field Therapy).



Finally, a hand held device that seems to erase away pain.



PMFT is a low frequency magnetic pulse system similar to PEMFT (Pulsed ElectroMagnetic Field Therapy) which was patented by NASA and is still used today on returning astronauts. NASA’s bulky and expensive PEMFT unit has proven highly effective in: regenerating bones, speeding the knitting of broken bones, treating depression (TMS) and managing joint pain. MagDev Research has developed over a dozen working prototype static magnet units. They are low cost, hand held and easy to use devices designed to be used on an "as needed" basis for pain and inflammation management. This non-invasive hand held delivery system uses low frequency (approximately 8 Hertz) alternating flux waves generated by static XtraFlux™ Neodymium magnets.



About MagDev Research

MagDev Research. LLC is headed up by President and CEO James Hurley. He says that this new research wing of his company was started so they could focus attention on this highly promising innovation. He said that this new technology has the potential to lower health care costs and improve the quality of life all across America. The parent company, Web Marketing, LLC has been involved in providing high power gold plated medical magnets for individual use since 1998. They, in association with major U.S. universities, have conducted several successful double blind research studies on their products. They’ve been selling and shipping their XtraFlux® magnets all over the world for 14 years now.



As to this new device, Mr. Hurley says, "It appears that our new unit is proving to be a way for people to reduce the amount and sometimes the need for harsh pain masking medications." He said, "Long term use of NSAIDS certainly is not a good thing for the body's systems to keep processing." He also shared that, "early results from our volunteer testing program are very encouraging." MagDev Research is currently organizing controlled clinical efficacy trials to determine the various uses for the device, the frequency of treatments and to determine the effectiveness of each use.



Mr. Hurley advised that they will be adding a link on their main company website (www.relievepain.com) soon to allow the public to follow the progress of this new innovative unit. While the units are not yet available for sale, he said early testing success confirmations may prompt a decision to bring the device to market later this year. If that is the case, Mr. Hurley advised that he is committed to having it made here in the United States.