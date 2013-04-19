Pain, Suffering, Financial Hardship Addressed in 'Why Is God So Mad at Me?' a Unique View of a Loving God - a Moving Book That Answers Life's Most Important Questions

Trussville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- In times of crisis many question 'Why is God so Mad at Me?' Out of this soulful desperation author Pat Schatzline addresses the universal cry of the human heart and the conclusion is surprising many in the religious world.



Examining such common questions as “Why have so many painful things happened in my past?” and “If God loves me, why did I get sick?” Schatzline encourages readers to not let “pain create our theology”. He cautions against the ease of doing so, instead providing inspiration for the more difficult, but ultimately rewarding, path: that of faith in the face of crisis.



Having faced and answered these difficult questions many times in his history, Schatzline’s experience and attention to the word of God proves to be a valuable teacher for any reader looking for a light on their path through life. Beginning his book tour in November of 2012 and concluding it in August of 2013, Schatzline is prepared to not only answer these questions on the page, but also in person. 'Why is God so Mad at Me?' is available in December of 2012 for readers everywhere.



About Pat Schatzline

In 1997, Pat and his wife, Karen, co-founded Mercy Seat Ministries. Since then, they have ministered to over two million people in their travels around the world. He and Karen also founded the Forerunner School of ministry in 2001, and have since helped to launch many more sites. Along with traveling the world as evangelists, Pat and Karen enjoy playing games, working out, watching movies, and spending time with their friends and family.



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Pat Schatzline at http://www.patschatzline.com/