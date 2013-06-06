Paininleft.com Shares with the Public, Information on Pain on the Left Side of the Human Body

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Paininleft.com has the pleasure to share with the public, information on pain on the left side of the human body, diagnosis and measures one can take to address the situation. Paininleft.com provides you with detailed information compiled by an accomplished sports therapist cum teacher.



Most people who have pain in the left either ignore it or choose to go for the wrong treatment all together. Paininleft.com shares with you some of the common symptoms, diagnosis of the left side pain, the causes and immediate measures that you can take to alleviate the pain.



Some of the symptoms include, Left Abdominal pain, Chest pain in left side, Fatigue, Low-grade fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, aches and pains, Low left back pain, Urination symptoms, such as frequent urination or burning with urination, Yellow skin and eyes, Loss of appetite, Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, Rib cage deformity, Shoulder blades and jaw, neck or left arm pain.



Paininleft.com has considered several symptoms as outlined above and the diagnosis that someone can undergo to establish what he or she is actually going through. One can opt for, Physical examinations, Ultra sound scans, X-Rays, Blood tests, Stool and urine tests, and Endoscopies. Undergoing the diagnosis is very important for you or your physician to know what remedy to administer.



“Pain in left side is a common disease, and it can indicate a series of problems. The left side of our body houses important organs that are vital to our lives thus it is appropriate to have the necessary knowledge so we can know when to seek help.” says Jackly, a Sports Injury Therapist.



About Paininleft.com

Paininleft.com was founded by Jackly with the goal of giving the public the information they so need so that they can know what to do when they suffer from pain in the left side. Jackly is a qualified Sports Injury Therapist. She is a holder of a degree in Physical Education, Sports Science and Physics, holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Education with qualified teacher status and has been a teacher of sports massage and sports science.



