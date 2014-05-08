Paint Job: Interesting Facts and Procedures in Painting a Hardiplank

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Hardiplanks, engineered and non- wood exterior siding products, are easy to install, to cut, to nail and most interestingly, easy to paint.



HardiPlank is intelligently designed for residential and commercial use to imitate the look of natural wood without the high maintenance of a wood exterior finish. With its common 5/16- inch thickness, hardiplanks are certainly not the kind of building material that would demand so much time in painting.



So what are the steps in painting a hardiplank?



Seal all open seams. Not just open seams must be sealed, even the joints or gaps with quality acrylic caulk. This is to protect the hardiplank from drips while painting. Tape and newspapers can be used to cover larger objects that may be covered with paint. Remember: Do not seal the bottom edges of the siding unless the manufacturer recommends it.



Treat any mildew with a solution. This is to remove dirt and dust from the exterior by power- washing the entire surface. One part bleach to three parts water is the mixture. Apply it to the affected areas for about 20 minutes. Afterwards, rinse it off thoroughly. Wearing eye and skin protection and dust mask are recommended. If parts of stubborn mildew remain, repeat the same procedure and scrub off the mildew with a long- handled brush.



Eliminate flaking. If flaking or showing other signs of poor adhesion come out, it is about time to remove it by careful wire- brushing, following in the direction of the stimulated wood- grain.



Start the painting with some type of primer. To achieve the most uniform- looking finish on paint job, stir the paint once combined by hand and then apply one coat of a quality exterior latex stain- blocking or masonry primer to all of the siding.



Finish the paint job. Apply a top quality 100% acrylic latex exterior paint for masonry surfaces or anything that is specifically made for use on fiber cement siding. These paints have superior adhesion that will maintain a tight grip on the siding. This is to prevent early paint failure. Also, these paints have a mixture of special additives to fight mildew threat. Meanwhile, a second coat of paint will prolong the life of that paint job, however it is not essential.



HardiPlank building materials are indeed easy to install, to cut, to nail and most interestingly, easy to paint. This green building material is indeed not the same as the common children’s coloring book, but as easy as how it is being colored.



About Pay-Less Siding Houston

Pay-Less Siding provides high quality service using HardiePlank and Simonton products. Their vinyl replacement windows company serves Houston and numerous surrounding cities. Pay-Less Siding is an associate installer for James Hardie siding products and they are also a certified installer for Simonton vinyl windows products having served thousands of customers. They offer affordable window replacement to their Houston & Surrounding are customers. With their reputation on the line, they make certain that every customer is 100% satisfied with their services. They are on the Honor Roll of the Better Business Bureau after 12 years of business, and have been awarded the 2011 Gold Star Award from the Better Business Bureau. At Pay-less Siding, customers deal directly with the owner which essentially saves them money by cutting out the middlemen.