Analysts forecast the Paint Manufacturing industry in China to grow at a CAGR of 10.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to the industry growth is the increasing demand for architectural paints and coatings. The Paint Manufacturing industry in China has also been witnessing an increase in capital intensity. Moreover, the rising cost of raw materials could also pose a challenge to the industry growth.

Paint Manufacturing industry in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Paint Manufacturing industry in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Akzo Nobel Coatings (China), Chugoku Marine Paints (China) Co. Ltd., DuPont China, Nippon Paint (China) Co. Ltd., and PPG Paints (China) Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Guangdong Carpoly Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Pearl River Chemical Industry Group Ltd., Hempel-Hai Hong (China) Ltd., Huarun Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., and Kansai Paints (China).

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



