Paint Packaging Market Variables, Information, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Manufacturers to Launch Innovative Packaging Solutions in the Near future



The report has profiled the key companies of the global Paint Packaging market including Mondi plc, The Dow Chemical Co., Tetra Pak International S.A., International Paper, Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Mauser Group, Orora Limited, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Aaron Packaging, Inc., Smurfit Kappa, Allied Cans Limited, Lancaster Container, Inc., RPC Group Plc., BWAY Corporation (MAUSER Packaging Solutions), Colep Portugal, S.A., and National Can Industries Pty. Ltd.



Booming Construction Sector to act as a key Driver in the Paint Packaging Market



Readily growing construction and infrastructure industry is one of the significant reasons behind the growth of the global Paint Packaging market. Technological advancements such as smart printing, automation, and robotics are likely to open up new growth avenues for the Paint Packaging market in the years to come. Growing demand for advanced packaging products is compelling manufacturers to take up innovations, which is offering growth opportunity for the Paint Packaging market.



Market Segmentation



By Material



? Metal



? Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



? Polyethylene (PE)



? Polypropylene (PP)



By Product Type



? Bag-in-box



? Pouches



? Liquid Cartons



? Paperboard Container



? Pet Bottles



? Cans



By Capacity



? 1000 ml and below



? 1001 – 2000 ml



? 2001 – 3000 ml



? 3001 – 4000 ml



? 4001 ml & above



The market analysts have predicted that the demand for metal may witness an upsurge among the end-use industries. Most of the paints and coating products are packed in cans. However, Bag-in-box is likely to gain popularity in the years to come. The Paint Packaging market is currently undergoing a trend of shifting from HDPE rigid plastic formats to Bag-in-Box solutions. This will help in reducing the environmental impact of packaging. The report also offers inclusive analysis of the capacity segments studied in the Paint Packaging market.



Surge in the spending on infrastructure is one of the significant reasons behind the growth of the Paint Packaging market in Asia Pacific. This is eventually resulting in increased demand for industrial and architectural paints, particularly in countries such as China and India. The Paint Packaging market in North America could exhibit significant growth in the near future on account of increase in the construction of residential housing in the US. MEA is also not lagging behind owing to growing paints and coating industry in the region.



