Paint Protection Film Market 2020-2027: Economic Performance Evaluation, Business Competition & CAGR : Eastman Chemical Company, 3M, CCL Industries, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The global Paint Protection Film Market is forecast to reach USD 461.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Paint protection film is a thermoplastic coating that cures on being added to painted surfaces. The product is widely used in the automotive industry to cover parts that are more vulnerable to abrasion. Paint protection film is used in various parts of the vehicle, such as a front bumper, door panel, side skirt, bonnet, rear bumper, side panel, etc. The product prevents surface stains on the vehicle from soil, mud, wax, bugs, etc. It also elongates the life span of the smooth and flawless finish of the surface. Increasing demand for lightweight and hybrid automobiles will boost the market for paint protection films in the forthcoming years. Growth of the electronic industry would boost the market size of paint protection film due to the product's usage in different electronic equipment such as LED displays, mobile phones, household appliances, etc. Growing development in the consumer electronics business will augment Asia Pacific paint protection film growth in the coming years.



Key participants include Zhejiang Shichuang Optics Film Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, 3M, CCL Industries, Reflek Technologies Corp., Xpel Inc., Hexis S.A., Saint-Gobain, and STEK USA, among others.



The aerospace & defense sector is expected to expand globally in the coming years at a significant CAGR and create higher demand for the substance to cover the surfaces of the aircraft. Paint protection films also shield the glass pieces from debris, high impact abrasion, and scratches and is used both for aircraft interiors and exteriors. In 2018, the global commercial fleet 26,000 aircraft strong and is expected to rise to about 37,000 over the next ten years.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Paint Protection Film market on the basis of material, finish, application, and region:



The demand for paint protection film is extremely competitive because of the stable prices and product variety provided by various local and international players. Besides, raw material quality is one of the main reasons for manufacturers to follow the specific market requirements for the production of protective films for a wide variety of applications. Also, projected to fuel global demand is the launch of these goods on the e-commerce website, which renders them easier to access by consumers across the globe. Furthermore, numerous measures taken by leading industry players to accommodate installation services through company-owned service stations and third-party installers will generate potential growth opportunities during the forecast period.



Owing to the presence of a large number of component suppliers, North America is a significant area in the paint protection film industry and held 24.9% of the market share in 2019. Another growth enabler will be growing aircraft and vehicle demand in the region. The U.S. at present has more than 3,600 combat aircraft, and it is expected that due to increasing defense expenditure, this number willl increase more in the coming years. Due to its proliferating electronics industry, Asia Pacific is another crucial market with a growing considerable CAGR. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 37.3% share of the market in 2019. As the product is commonly used in the electronics industry to protect the surface of electrical devices, growing development in the electronics sector in the coming years would result expansion of the paint protection film market.



