The global Paint Protection Film Market is forecast to reach USD 461.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Paint safety film is a thermoplastic coating that cures when added to painted surfaces. The product is commonly used in the automotive industry to cover certain parts that are more vulnerable to abrasion or harm. Paint safety film is used in various parts of the vehicle, such as a door panel, bonnet, front bumper, rear bumper, side panel, side skirt, etc. The product prevents the car from soil, wax, mud, bugs, etc. induced by surface stains. It also gives a long period to maintain the vehicle surface to finish flawless. In effect, increasing demand for lightweight automobiles and hybrid cars will boost the market for color safety films in the coming years. Improvement in the electronic industry would increase the growth in the market size of paint safety film due to its usage in different electronic equipment such as mobile phones, LED displays, household appliances, etc. As a consequence, growing development in the consumer electronics business will render the Asia Pacific an essential region in the coming years.



The sector of Aerospace & Defense is expected to rise in the coming years at a growing CAGR due to widespread usage of the substance to cover the surfaces of the aircraft. It helps to shield the glass-made pieces from debris, high impact abrasion, and scratches. The material is used both for aircraft interiors and exteriors. In 2018, the operating global commercial fleet was projected at about 26,000 aircraft, which is expected to rise to about 37,000 over the next ten years. Thanks to the involvement of a large number of component suppliers, North America is a significant area in the paint film industry. Another growth enabler on the business will be growing aircraft and vehicle demand in the domain.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Zhejiang Shichuang Optics Film Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, 3M, CCL Industries, Reflek Technologies Corp., Xpel Inc., Hexis S.A., Saint-Gobain, and STEK USA, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Paint Protection Film market.



Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Thermoplastic Polyurethane



Polyvinyl Chloride



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Polyester



Others



Finish Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Matte Finish



Gloss Finish



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automotive & Transportation



Electrical & Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Paint Protection Film market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Paint Protection Film market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Paint Protection Film Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Paint Protection Film Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Paint Protection Film Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Paint Protection Film Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Paint Protection Film Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



