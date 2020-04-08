Paint Rollers Market Projections 2025 by Top Players Gordon Brush, Anderson Products, Marshall Brushes & Rollers, Magnolia Brush Manufacturers, Ltd, Work Tools International, Inc

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Ability to cover a large surface area and improve the work efficiency is propelling the paint rollers market growth. Developing new residential construction sector owing to increasing spending on housing projects will stimulate the industry growth. Construction industry expansion in developing economies owing to favorable government policies and increasing private investments will escalate the product penetration from 2018 to 2024. According to GMI, Paint rollers market is expected to exceed USD 4 billion by 2025.



Mass urbanization, economic and social development, particularly from emerging economies, is expected to boost the overall market growth. Favorable FDI policies and growth in commercial sector owing to growing business is expected to boost the overall market growth. Increasing remodeling & renovation projects supported by high disposable incomes will boost the industry share over the forecast timeframe. Also, design and color innovations along with significant advertisement with respect to variety of shade styles will boost the product demand.



Cost-effectiveness, swift-paint applicability, and light-weightiness are among the key features augmenting the product demand. Moreover, expanding distribution network accompanied by improved production and reduced manufacturing expenses will boost the industry development up to 2024. Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are among the dominating paint rollers markets.



Knit paint rollers dominated the market, accounted at over 55% of the share in 2017. Ability to hold & release higher amounts of paints, covering the surface at a higher pace is primarily driving the product demand. The product is highly suitable for satin and eggshell paints. However, knitted paint rollers are prone to shedding, thereby paving the way for the woven paint rollers business demand.



Synthetic fabric is projected to generate over USD 850 million sales by 2024. Cost effectiveness, superior versatility, and high durability are among the key factors driving the product development. Synthetic fabric is further segmented in to nylon and polyester fabric. Further, suitability on water-based as well as quartz- based paints is stimulating the industry demand.



Short pile rollers are expected to witness a substantial growth in the forecast timeframe. Higher application scope for smooth surfaces owing to minimal paint absorption along with easy applicability will surge the market development. Drywalls, and flat walls including metal doors and plasters are considered smooth.



Construction application dominates the market and is projected to witness notable gains Ove the forecast timeline. Robust real estate growth along with rapid commercialization and development of services sector particularly in emerging economies will boost the business demand. Improved painting efficiency and ability to cover higher surface area are among the foremost factors fueling the market development through the application.



Asia Pacific market was over USD 1 billion in 2017 and is projected to witness around 6.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. China, India, and Japan are among the major contributors to the regional market growth. Strong construction outlook along with rising disposable incomes is propelling the business development. Presence of economical & skilled labor coupled with rapid urbanization will fuel the industry demand over the next few years.



The global industry share is highly fragmented with presence of large number of regional and global players. The key industry participants include Work Tools International, Purdy, Beorol, Rust-Oleum, Linzer products Corp., Wooster, Magnolia brush, and Stanley. Focus on product innovation and distribution channel expansion are among the key strategies observed in the industry.



