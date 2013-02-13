Paint Sealants Now Available from Executive Auto Salon Will Add Value to Vehicles

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Adding a good paint sealant onto a vehicle can do wonders when it comes to adding value and a nice glossy new car finish. Executive Auto Salon’s new sealant services in their paint and body shops of Philadelphia can be a great alternative when looking to sell or trade in a car to get it looking new, making owners get the most of their money. The licensed and certified technicians have had the pleasure of getting automobiles looking brand new for car enthusiasts to prolong the beauty of one of their largest investments in life.



Most automobiles owners simply don’t have the time to rinse off their vehicle every so often, or when a snowstorm hits (which in the Philadelphia and New Jersey area has been quite often as of late.) Without doing so, salt and dirt builds up on the car’s surface and deteriorates the existing paint job. The professionals at Executive Auto Salon understand that car owners don’t have the pleasure of having a fresh coat of wax on their car to protect the finish, which makes a paint sealant a more viable option. The auto body service in PA understands that it isn’t practical for automobile owners to have the time to take care of their car as much as they would like.



When getting a paint sealant, car owners who don’t have the time to wax their vehicle or take it to get washed every time it gets dirty can greatly benefit form this services at Executive Auto Salon. The car will remain looking as good as new; whether one is just looking to treat their car or looking to sell it, can get that high gloss finish and protective exterior prolonging its beauty. The custom car paint company of Burlington County NJ will no doubt get one’s vehicle in pristine condition and add value when it’s time to be sold.



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon is proud to offer the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. They have over 20 years of automotive experience in many facets of the industry and are dedicated to providing exceptional service for those in the Philadelphia area. Executive Auto Salon is more than happy to assist those who are looking to take care of their automobile.



To learn more visit http://www.executiveautosalon.com