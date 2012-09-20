Paint Wholesaling in the US - New Market Research Report

New Construction market report from IBISWorld: "Paint Wholesaling in the US"
Painting by number: The industry perseveres in spite of growing wholesale bypass
Paint Wholesaling in the US
Painting by numbers
Globalization is set to impact on this industry one way or the other as increasing numbers of foreign paint manufacturing companies set up operations in the US. The market is also likely to see fewer wholesale firms supplying their products as the number of manufacturer-owned stores rises and as industry consolidation continues. In the future, wholesalers will need to improve their services to maintain and increase sales in this mature industry.
Establishments in this industry wholesale paints, varnishes, pigments, wallpaper, paintbrushes, rollers and other related products. Industry operators purchase paint from paint manufacturers for resale to downstream customers, and do not generally manufacture paint themselves. Wholesale divisions of paint manufacturers are not included in this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
