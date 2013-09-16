Painter Mark Schwartz Reveals Women's Secret Desires with New Series: Portraits of Women and Their Shoes

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Mark Schwartz’s new series of paintings, Portraits of Women and Their Shoes, pushes the boundaries of sexuality, attitudes, aesthetics, and social status. A woman’s relationship with her shoes can be deeply personal, intimate and, in some cases, lustful; Schwartz masterfully captures the essence of these feelings in his most intimate collection of portraits to date.



Selected items from this arousing collection are available to preview at http://www.highheeledart.com. The long-celebrated protégé of Andy Warhol continues to shock and inspire through fashion and modern art. His iconic shoe paintings have earned him a reputation as one of the most compelling pop artists of the twentieth century.



“Shoes provide the foundation for the image that a woman wants to broadcast to the world. Every woman can change that message every day or more if she chooses. Shoes are an extension of a woman’s mood, and should be observed and documented accordingly." - Mark Schwartz



Mark Schwartz Captures the Real Life Sex and the City



Schwartz’s paintings of women and shoes occupy the same space as dream and fantasy, capturing a woman’s secret yearnings from Cinderella to dominatrix. His longtime celebrity clients (including Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Stone, Katie Couric, Madonna and Natasha Richardson) hold a personal fascination for his insightful, evocative and playful works.



About Mark Schwartz

The painter and shoe designer apprenticed under the distinguished fashion designer Roger Vivier. Through that relationship he was introduced to Andy Warhol, who became Schwartz’s biggest champion, encouraging him to explore the intimate relationship between women and their shoes.



Schwartz’s portraits are an extension of the chic stiletto and sandal designs that he creates for top designers such as Gucci, Barneys New York, Bergdorf Goodman, Cleo Bottier, Christian Lacroix and many other well-known design houses. Schwartz caters to a global clientele that includes both private and corporate clients. Schwartz’s new portrait series is currently available for commission starting at $1,500.



If you’d like more information or to schedule an interview with Mark Schwartz please contact: Jason Mohn info@highheeledart.com http://www.highheeledart.com.