Painter Pierre Paul Marchini Launches His Own Sales Channel

French artist Pierre-Paul Marchini is best known for his large oil paintings expressing vivid colors and light. His masterful work becomes a visual beacon of light and hope, emanating brilliance and illumination that invokes obscure reflections and imaginary landscapes. He has a skillful way of capturing the luster and brilliance of light within his work.



After twenty years of exhibiting and trade fairs, Pierre Paul Marchini denounces the abuses of this elitist milieu, which exploits artists and prevents the general public from acquiring works at prohibitive prices.



The artist lives and works in Ajaccio, the capital city on the French island of Corsica, located in the Mediterranean Sea. The unique light that shines on the island and the harmonious blend of French and Italian culture provides an inspirational atmosphere, offering him an extraordinary palette of colors.



Marchini, a painter of abstraction and informality, his geometric, translates the impulses of his soul. By diverting the theory of colors and exploring each material, he creates a rupture with traditional tools. He goes beyond simple representation and dives into pure psychology. Color is carried to his paroxysm with great freedom.



Marchini's application with a palette knife allows him to build and structure larger surface areas. The artist's emotion and focus on inner energy, and sometimes contemplation, create expressive, lyrical, and thoughtful qualities in his paintings. His Art is recognized immediately by his unique style, using oil paints and a palette knife to create a pictorial universe bursting with energy, color, and luminosity.



Marchini's work can be found in numerous galleries, museums, and private collections worldwide. He exhibits his work regularly in Parisian galleries. His work was exhibited at the Fiac in 2012 and won the third prize of painting at the grand international contemporary art competition in 2014.



