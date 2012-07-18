Painting from Photos Now Offering Free World Wide Shipping

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The company’s painting from photos are 100% handmade by professional and talented artists. They do not re-create posters or perform canvas transfers as each oil painting is created with the artist’s hands and eyes on a new blank canvas. And they offer the most affordable prices online with an extremely quick turnaround time of 7 to 10 days which is almost unheard of in the industry.



“Shirley, the portrait arrived this morning and I am so happy with the results. It’s actually a lot better than I imagined and I can’t wait till my husband gets home. You guys are awesome and true to your word. I highly recommend PaintingsFrom to anyone who needs a nice family photo turned into an oil painting.” – Judy Sirus



A few of the painting sizes which are available are 12"x16", 16"x20", 20"x24", 24"x36", 30x40", 36x48" and 48x72". The first four sizes can be framed which will add a special touch to the painting and make it truly unique. Clients can send the company any photo to be reproduced via email or the United States Postal Service.



Painting From Photos offers reproductions of Leonardo Da Vinci, Diego Rivera, Claude Monet, John William Godward and a many more world famous artists. Styles include abstract, expressionism and impressionism.



Consumers who are interested in creating a beautiful oil painting out of a family photo or self-portrait are encouraged to visit the Painting From Photos website. The website hosts hundreds of classic oil paintings which can be reproduced on demand and delivered in less than two weeks to anywhere in the world.



About PaintingFrom

If you want hand-made oil paintings reproductions of amazing pieces of art, or if you’re looking to turn photos to paintings, PaintingFrom is the best, most affordable place around. Our painters are experienced, our turnaround time is quick and our prices are low.