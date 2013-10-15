"Painting from" Reproduces Classic Art Masterpieces

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Painting From, a company specialist in art reproductions, reproduces classic art masterpieces from various eras through the efforts of its team of world-class painters. With this, the company invites art enthusiasts and lovers to try its services and own close replicas of timeless paintings made by the master painters of their generations.



Painting From offers replications all by hand to seal the artistry and craftsmanship in every product. Its team specializes in reproductions of masterpieces by great artists such as Claude Monet, Leonardo Da Vinci, Salvador Dali, Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Thomas Kinkade and many more. The most outstanding art practices in the past centuries are also captured close to perfection, be it expressionism, impressionism, neo-impressionism, post-impressionism or art styles from the new millennium.



The company has an amazing collection of reproductions that are ready for delivery, but clients who like to give more specific details and reproduction instructions (i.e. change in size or shape) are very much welcome. For an oil painting on canvas that is not available in Painting From’s existing archives, clients only need to send a photo and other details of the painting they want to reproduce and the company will take care of the rest.



Unlike the practices of other art reproduction companies like creating cheap canvas prints, Painting From guarantees 100% hand-made reproductions to stick with the very essence of hand painting. Fine art printing is also not an option.



For every order, a client can choose the size, shape, color and style of the frame to suit his or her lifestyle and design requirement. The company gives easy customization requirements through its website.



Aside from classic paintings, Painting From also reproduces pictures and transforms them into soulful arts to last a lifetime.



All requests and transactions can be easily done through the company’s website where clients can simply send the pictures, details and other requirements.