Painting or Replacing Ceramic Tiles May Depend on the Budget

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Renovations can be expensive. Figure out a budget before shopping for tiles.



“People who want to spruce up their homes and do something with existing tiles have two choices: painting them or replacing them. The right route to go is the one that best suits your budget,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



Flooring contractors often get questions about what to do to change the look of a home without spending too much money. Many do-it-yourself aficionados want to tackle painting ceramic tile. It can be done and for a reasonable price. The results are usually quite appealing and liven up the room with the makeover.



There is some preparatory work that needs to be done before putting a paint brush or roller to tiles. The existing tiles must be thoroughly cleaned and care taken to remove any grease, dirt, dust or wax. It is best to put some elbow grease into the cleaning, as the cleaner the tiles, the better the paint takes. “We suggest using a scrub brush along with soap and/or grout cleaner if need be,” Dupre stated.



Allow the tiles to completely dry and do not start painting on the same day. While cleaning, also take the time to repair cracked or chipped tiles and replace those that are shattered. Fixing chips is easy if a rapid dry epoxy is used. As for cracks, use a caulking gun. The epoxy and caulking also need to be bone dry before painting. It is best to wait at least two days before actually painting, to ensure the surface is dry.



“We get asked if it makes any difference where the tiles are when they get painted, meaning is there a different technique for doing a floor versus a countertop. The answer is no, the technique is the same for any tile you want to paint. Use a regular roller with a low nap. You could trying spraying, which is quite effective, but make sure you drape furniture or counters first,” added Dupre.



The main thing to remember when painting is to get the right kind of paint for the job. Epoxy paints, and water or oil-based paints, are the proper paint for ceramic tiles. It should be either high-gloss or semi-gloss for tiles. Any other type of paint may end up peeling later and often does not provide an appealing finished look.



“The great thing about painting tiles is that once you are done you can still go another step to create something totally different, by changing the grout to a contrasting color or use an inexpensive stencil to add a pattern. Decide if you want to use contrasting grout before you start painting though,” said Dupre.



Learn more at http://www.champtile.com.