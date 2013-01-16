Paintless Dent Removal Training by SAI Receives 100% Positive Feedback, Launches Advanced Program

Laguna Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Superior Auto Institute, a provider of automotive reconditioning training programs, has recently launched an Advanced Master Tech Paintless Dent Removal program. The institute stated that this program has been launched because of its immense success with the Paintless Dent Removal program. All of SAI’s students have given the program a positive response mainly commending its experienced staff and its 1-on-1 training.



The paintless dent repair training by SAI has trainers who have experience of over 15 years. The institute stated that these professionals work 1-on-1 with the students in a practical environment lasting 1 to 4 weeks. The institute further stated that the training is unlike a classroom and more hands on where students get to work on multiple vehicles and improve their recon skills. The paintless dent removal training also offers innovative techniques that SAI is willing to share with anyone including new business owners or established automotive companies.



SAI has trained number of customers from reputed auto brands such as Honda and Porsche. SAI also serves Ford, GMC and Chevrolet. The students who attend the pdr training by SAI get to work on every class of vehicles including high end cars like Mercedes, Ferrari and Porsche. The institute informed that they want their students to feel confident on any type of automotive and hence provide practical training on different vehicles.



The institute also stated that the paintless dent repair by SAI has a huge financial potential due to the success of the paintless recon. It further added that the trainers not only provide techniques to a flawless repair but also on how to quickly repair the dents without too many hassles. This quality and quick techniques can allow their students to perform many paintless dent repairs enabling them to earn much more.



SAI is offering a 100% money back satisfaction guarantee. As of now every student of SAI has been satisfied by the training. Some have even started their own business and are making huge profits. The institute’s prime focus is to provide the best training to their students to ensure their future success.



