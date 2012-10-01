Paintless Dent Repair Technical Institute Teaches the Skills That Are Needed to Begin a New Career

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Working in the paintless dent repair industry can be an extremely rewarding and interesting career. For people who enjoy working with cars, learning to fix a wide variety of things on vehicles can be a dream profession.



A school has been getting a lot of attention lately for its high-quality paintless dent repair training that can help people get on the road to an exciting new job in the automotive industry.



Paintless Dent Repair Technical Institute, or PDRTI, is a paintless dent repair training school that offers in-depth training courses that teach people to have the valuable and in-demand skills that employers are looking for. Auto professionals teach the two-week training course on paintless dent repair (PDR), which is widely considered to be one of the most important skills people need to know to work in the car repair industry.



“You’ll learn how to use metal rods and body picks to get under the body panel and push the dents back out, restoring the original shape of the damaged vehicle,” an article on PDRTI’s website noted, adding that students will also become familiar with the specialized instruments which are used to repair minor dents, and discover how to use the tapping technique to flatten surfaces.



People who are interested in learning more about the Paintless Dent Repair Technical Institute may visit the school’s helpful website at anytime; there, they can read through a variety of articles that explain the various skills that are taught there. In addition to PDR, the school features a wide variety of other training courses, including wheel, paint and interior repair, headlight repair, and auto detailing.



To find a local training school, people just need to click on the “Training” tab that is located at the top of the home page; this will take them to a page that will help determine which PDRTI is nearest to their home.



Graduates of PDRTI have positive things to say about their experiences at the school. As Derek W., a 2012 PDRTI graduate from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania said in a review, PDRTI gave him the skills he needed to start his career as a paintless dent repair technician.



“I couldn’t be happier with the school, the faculty and the students. The one-on-one teaching really helped me out,” Derek wrote.



About Paintless Dent Repair Technical Institute

At the Paintless Dent Repair Technical Institute, the knowledgeable staff of auto professionals will give students the necessary skills to begin their career as paintless dent repair technician. After people complete the school’s 2-week training course, they will have the valuable, in-demand skills that employers want. For more information, please visit http://www.pdrti.com