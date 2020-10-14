Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2020-30



The Paints And Coatings Market Research Report begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that give closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Paints And Coatings market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.



The global paints and coatings market is expected to decline from $221.5 billion in 2019 to $212.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of % from 2021 and reach $209.8 billion in 2023.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059137/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-water-borne-coatings-solvent-based-coatings-powder-coatings-others-paints-and-coatings-2-by-application-architectural-automotive-wood-packaging-aerospace-others-3-by-type-of-resin-acrylic-polyurethanes-polyesters-epoxy-alkyd-others-4-by-performance-range-commodity-coating-range-engineering-coating-range-high-performance-coating-range-covering-ppg-industries-inc-the-sherwin-williams-company-akzonobel-n-v-dow-chemical-rpm-international-inc/inquiry?Mode=70



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global paints and coatings market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global paints and coatings market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global paints and coatings market.



Top Key Players in the Global Paints And Coatings Market: are PPG Industries Inc; The Sherwin-Williams Company; AkzoNobel N.V; Dow Chemical; RPM International Inc.



Smart coatings and high performance coating technologies are being adopted by companies to enhance efficiencies of coating compounds. Nano coatings, are a type of smart coating which has extremely tiny particles and unique characteristics such as flexibility, resistance to corrosion and micro bacterial growth. Fluoropolymer coating is known for its high performance properties such as long life cycle and high cost efficiency.



Industry News:



August 13, 2020: PITTSBURGH- PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) for a research initiative aimed at developing energy-efficient coatings systems for the automotive industry. The PPG project – "Modeling Coating Flow and Dynamics during Drying" – was selected to receive funding through the DOE High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) program.



Order a Copy of This Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/06022059137?mode=su?Mode=70



Regions are covered By Paints And Coatings Market Report 2020



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Influence of the Paints And Coatings Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Paints And Coatings market.



-Paints And Coatings market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Paints And Coatings market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Paints And Coatings market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Paints And Coatings market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Paints And Coatings market.



Read the full report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059137/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-water-borne-coatings-solvent-based-coatings-powder-coatings-others-paints-and-coatings-2-by-application-architectural-automotive-wood-packaging-aerospace-others-3-by-type-of-resin-acrylic-polyurethanes-polyesters-epoxy-alkyd-others-4-by-performance-range-commodity-coating-range-engineering-coating-range-high-performance-coating-range-covering-ppg-industries-inc-the-sherwin-williams-company-akzonobel-n-v-dow-chemical-rpm-international-inc?Mode=70



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Paints And Coatings Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).



Related Reports:



COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Decorative Paints And Coatings Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities And Competitive Landscape In 2020



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/09162299075/covid-19-outbreak-global-decorative-paints-and-coatings-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020/inquiry?Mode=70



Global Road Marking Paints And Coatings Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10092347331/global-road-marking-paints-and-coatings-market-2020-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=70



Global Construction Paints And Coatings Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10092348283/global-construction-paints-and-coatings-market-2020-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=70



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com