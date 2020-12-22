New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Reports and Data's latest report, titled 'Global Paints and Coatings Market,' presents an all-encompassing study of the Paints and Coatings market. The Paints and Coatings Market has been projected to register a revenue of USD 207.52 billion in 2027, growing from an attained valuation of USD 138.81 billion in 2019, with a stellar CAGR of 5.1% during the period of 2020-2027. Protecting a wide range of industrial machines and equipment from rusting and corrosion, paints and coatings are gaining immense popularity in different industrial sectors. They also ensure products to look better while keeping corrosion at bay. The construction industry is one of the major end-user industries of paints and coatings market. The study assesses the estimated market size, value, and share over the projected years (2020-2027). The report includes expert opinions on the current state of the market, alongside analyzing the latest market trends and developments. A broad segmentation of the Paints and Coatings market comprises the diverse product types and their application areas. Through the latest study, the authors have determined the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and the forecast market share of each market segment.



The vital market statistics have been presented in a tabular format to help readers comprehend the key market dynamics. Additionally, the authors have delivered a detailed study of this wide-ranging industry, highlighting the key industrial aspects, such as import-export dynamics, production & consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading geographies.



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Paints and Coatings market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Paints and Coatings business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



Paints and Coatings market on the Basis of Grade, Distribution Channel, Application:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Water based Coatings

Solvent based Coatings

Powder Coatings

UV based Coatings



End User Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Architectural & Decorative (Residential, Non-residential)

Industrial (Automotive Refinish, Automotive OEM, Industrial Wood, Coil, Packaging, Marine, Protective coatings)

Geographical Segmentation:



The report is a prototype of the Paints and Coatings market and focuses on the market's major regional segments. The market has been categorized into several key geographical segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the anticipated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each region have been evaluated.



Market Drivers

Soaring demand for high-performance coatings is considered as a major growth-promoting factor in the market. Additionally, rising commercial applications of corrosion-resistant coatings, surfaces with high-performance, high-temperature & low-temperature included coatings, and other coatings and escalating demand for industrial coatings suitable for rough environments are responsible for the steadfast growth of the market. Moreover, with the rapid growth in the global community resulting in rising a considerable population interest in modernizing architecture and activities, the fast growth in the construction industry has been noticed, thereby augmenting demand for paints and coatings. Furthermore, mushrooming industrialization globally, surging demand for consumer goods and automobiles, and rising disposable income are other crucial factors promoting market growth of paints and coatings.



Competitive Terrain:

The global Paints and Coatings market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Paints and Coatings market are listed below:

AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin- Williams Company, RPM International, Inc., Nippon Paint Holding Co LTD, Tikkurila OYJ, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Jotun Group, Beckers Group, BASF SE, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., and Valspar Corporation.



Key Points of the Report:

Regional Analysis: The Asia Pacific is foreseen to be the fastest-growing market due to rapid expansion in the industries, including construction and automobile. The region's production capacity is likely to remain high, owing to the presence of key dye manufacturers in emerging countries like India, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Additionally, fast developments in the electronic industry and increasing power purchases boost the demand for varnishes and coats, thereby influencing the growth of paints and coatings market in the region.



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Paints and Coatings market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Paints and Coatings industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Paints and Coatings industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



