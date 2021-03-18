New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Global Paints and Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 207.52 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is gearing up with rapid growth of industrial development, a growing number of end-user industries, and increasing interest of the population in architecture and activities related to construction. The construction industry is growing up, owing to the rapidly growing global community. This growth is creating a huge demand for building and construction materials, including paints and coatings. The surging population in the world and the per capita income associated with the average wage has been fuelling the demand for automobiles and consumer goods, which boosts industrialization at a rapid pace. Paints and coatings are protecting industrial equipment and machines from corrosion and rusting. Paints and coatings are keeping corrosion at bay to make products look better.



The growth of the paints & coatings market is being restrained by governments' stringent regulations, such as the use of low-polluted coating technologies and reduction of VOC emission in coating resins. These regulations will drive demand for new low-pollution coatings and emersion of new coats. The new rules and regulations set up by the European Commission and Federal government agencies are leading towards attaining green movement and VOC free coatings. Such initiatives by the government are driving the market for Paints and Coatings to environmental sustainability.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin- Williams Company, RPM International, Inc., Nippon Paint Holding Co LTD, Tikkurila OYJ, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Jotun Group, Beckers Group, BASF SE, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., and Valspar Corporation.



The growing number of nuclear families is propelling new houses every year, creating demand for paints and coatings. The global paints and coatings industry has a moderate degree of competition; however, it is growing with mergers and acquisitions due to advancements in existing products.



The COVID-19 impact:

The emergence of COVID-19 has kept different challenges towards service companies to respond to changing needs. This health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on different demand-driven businesses. The Paints and Coatings Market is expecting to grow significantly with this pandemic. This global pandemic increasing awareness among people for precautions, and consciousness towards hygiene and health raised the use of paints and coatings to clean up their homes. However, most of the demand comes from the renovation of old houses as demand from retail, hospitality, automobile, and new construction will dip significantly. For sustaining in the market, companies are pursuing innovative strategies focused on improved margins.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3311



Further key findings from the report suggest:

By End-user, the Architectural segment was the largest end-user segment in 2019; however, it is growing moderately over the forecast period. Modern advances acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings, which accounted for the highest share in the market.



The general industrial sector is expected to emerge as the largest non-architectural end-use segment with rapid agricultural demand. Paints and coatings are used in interiors of houses to add colors or decorative purposes and a large variety of other functions.



Rapid infrastructure developments in the APAC region, such as India, China, and Japan, are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific region to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



All construction activities and favorable government measures are likely to boost the region's construction activities, which are increasing the demand for architectural paints & coatings.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Paints and Coatings Market on the basis of type, mode of application, end-user, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Water based Coatings

Solvent based Coatings

Powder Coatings

UV based Coatings



End User Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Architectural & Decorative

Residential

Non-residential

Industrial

Automotive Refinish

Automotive OEM

Industrial Wood

Coil

Packaging

Marine

Protective coatings



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America



Radical Features of the Paints and Coatings Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Paints and Coatings market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Paints and Coatings industry



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Paints & Coatings Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane



Chapter 6. Paints & Coatings Market By Technology Insights & Trends

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Water based Coatings

Solvent based Coatings

Powder Coatings

UV based Coatings



Chapter 7. Paints & Coatings Market By End-user Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Paints & Coatings Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. AkzoNobel N.V.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. PPG Industries, Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. The Sherwin- Williams Company

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. RPM International, Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Nippon Paint Holding Co LTD

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Tikkurila OYJ

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Axalta Coating Systems

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Asian Paints Ltd.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Technology Insights

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Berger Paints India Ltd.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Technology Insights

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Jotun Group

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Technology Insights

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.11. Beckers Group

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Technology Insights

10.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.12. BASF SE

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Technology Insights

10.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.13. Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Technology Insights

10.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.14. Valspar Corporation

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Technology Insights

10.14.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued…….



Get the full TOC of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paints-and-coatings-market/toc



Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.